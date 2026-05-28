A number of children’s toys are under a recall from Health Canada due to a variety of hazards. These range from chemical to choking hazards, and consumers are being warned to “immediately stop using the recalled product [and] keep it out of reach of children.”

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Children’s Toys Recall in Canada

The recall concerns nine TheKiddoSpace brand products. The notices warn that the affected products are being recalled for chemical, choking, strangulation, burn, and ingestion hazards. The recall includes the following list of toys:

TheKiddoSpace Children’s Christmas Tree Toy Play Sets (chemical and ingestion hazard)

TheKiddoSpace Peg Dolls in Cups Toy (choking hazard)

TheKiddoSpace Finger Painting Kits (chemical hazard)

TheKiddoSpace Handwriting Practice Kits (chemical hazard)

TheKiddoSpace’s Children’s Story Books (choking hazard)

TheKiddoSpace LED Soccer Hover Ball (burn hazard)

TheKiddoSpace Children’s Sensory Swing (strangulation hazard)

TheKiddoSpace Children’s Montessori Egg Toys (choking hazard)

TheKiddoSpace Children’s Flashcard Talking Toys (choking hazard)

The company reports that, collectively, 4,798 of the affected products were sold in Canada. Consumers are now being asked to immediately stop using the recalled products. They should be kept away from children.

TheKiddoSpace can be contacted for a refund. For more details, consumers can visit the recall link on the company’s website.