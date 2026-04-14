Vancouver Could Get An MLB Team As A New Plan Moves Forward

As Major League Baseball initiates a league expansion process, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is calling to bring an MLB franchise to the city.

This is reportedly “in response to interest from prospective groups” as the motion is brought forward.

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Vancouver Could Get An MLB Franchise

In a Tuesday press release, Mayor Ken Sim said, “Our city has a strong sports culture and a proven track record of supporting professional teams.”

“With the MLB publicly expressing interest in league expansion in the near future, we see an opportunity to position Vancouver as the next home for a franchise.”

Sim’s motion, if passed, would point City staff toward launching an expression of interest (EOI). This EOI would work toward identifying a “qualified ownership group capable of advancing a franchise bid.” Interested groups would be required to demonstrate financial capability, as well as experience, and a “clear plan to support a successful team.”

According to the press release, Vancouver has been identified as a potential expansion market for the MLB for some time. The city “continues to demonstrate strong support for baseball at both the major and minor league levels.”

“An open, transparent, and competitive process ensures we identify a capable partner with the ability to deliver a team that works for our city,” said Sim. “This process allows us to explore a potential new franchise in a thoughtful and responsible way.”

Mayor Sim’s motion is slated to come before Council on April 22.

“This is an opportunity to bring something truly special to Vancouver. An MLB team would be a significant step forward for our city and create lasting memories for fans across generations,” Sim concluded.