Metro Vancouver and the entirety of B.C. are filled with tons of things to do, but the real question is which ones are worth your time, energy, and money. Now that Spring is here with the sunshine and good weather, this is your chance to figure out exactly what your season is going to look like.

Whether you prefer getting out into the sunshine, finding adventure, or taking it slow, we’ve got a list that’s perfect for everyone who wants to maximize their fun this Spring. You won’t regret doing any of these things because they’re all absolutely worth your attention.

8 Van Experiences That Are Actually Worth The Money

Meet the Birds at the Bloedel Conservatory

Nature lovers are going to adore visiting the Bloedel Conservatory, an indoor tropical garden located in Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Park. Lush, green, and replete with birds, this will be your Springtime go-to when you want to feel like you’re in a paradise.

You can check out tropical birds, koi fish, and over 500 exotic plants that thrive within the temperature-controlled environment. It’s a super unique spot in the city that feels like walking into an entirely different world. Adult admission currently runs for $9.50 per person. Preschoolers (4 or under) get free entry, as well as Members. When you visit, don’t be too surprised when the birds reply to your greetings!

The Bloedel Conservatory is located at 4600 Cambie St., Vancouver.

Get a Hole-in-One at Savage Creek’s Mini Golf

While golf requires a whole lot of money to play, mini golf is always a great time when in good company. Grab your friends and head over to Richmond’s Savage Creek to play 18 holes at Mini Meadows, and just hope that your ball doesn’t end in a lake.

The entire course takes about an hour and a half to complete, with babbling creeks, waterfalls and bridges filling the area. There’s no reservation needed to take part as it is all done on a first-come, first-served basis. Weekdays will cost $8 per person (plus tax), and on the weekends it’s $10 per person (plus tax).

Savage Creek is located at 7388 No 6 Rd, Richmond.

Rent a Bike and Cycle Stanley Park + Grab a Hot Dog at the End!

What’s better than a walk through Stanley Park? That’s right– a bike ride through Stanley Park! Luckily for you and your friends, there’s plenty of bike rentals around the park, making it super easy for you to hop onto one and see the sights around the Seawall.

Prices depend on which bike company you’re renting from, although most offer hourly or full-day rentals. If you’re planning on a short ride, an hourly rental should work just fine, but do consider grabbing a full-day rental if you want to take in all the sights. And be sure to grab a hot dog once you’ve looped around the park!

Take A Walk On The Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge

A free alternative to the Capilano Suspension Bridge, the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge offers breathtaking views from 160ft. above the canyon, as well as hiking trails and amenities. The bridge is part of the Baden Powell Trail, which means you and your outdoorsy friends will have plenty of forested adventures here.

Stroll over the bridge, take a walk through nature, and check out all the mesmerizing waterfalls that are dotted around the park. There are also a number of swimming holes that offer a refreshing swim on warmer days. As Metro Vancouver’s only free suspension bridge, it’s a must-visit when the sun is shining.

You can find Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge located at 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver.

Have A Spring Adventure On Cypress Mountain

Cypress Mountain might be the place to be this Spring. Complete with awesome views, soft powder, and tons of adventures around each corner, you and your friends will have a blast looming over Metro Vancouver atop the peak. And with Cypress Mountain’s Downhill Season Passes, it’s more affordable than ever to have that mountainside spring fun that you’re definitely going to want to do this season.

There’s tons of things to do on Cypress Mountain, including exciting hiking trails within the 2,100 hectare southern section of Cypress Provincial Park, sightseeing around the mountain, and snowshoeing. And once you’ve gotten your fill of taking in the views, you can stop by one of Cypress’ delicious restaurants for a bite.

To take advantage of this opportunity to its fullest, be sure to grab a Downhill Season Pass, which is currently on sale until April 23. A Gold Downhill Season Pass costs $719 right now, and it gets you tons of perks like access to the current Spring 2026 season and the Winter 2026-27 season, too. You also get free parking, unlimited tubing and snowshoeing, and 6 buddy tickets for your friends.

Take the Ultimate Pics at the Harrison Tulip Festival

The Harrison Tulip Festival wasn’t named the World’s Most Instagrammable Tulip Farm in 2024 for nothing! From April 10 to May 3, get all the pics you can ever dream of the Harrison Tulip Festival, featuring new experiences, special events, and immersive walks through wide acres filled with flowers.

The festival boasts a massive 150 varieties of tulips planted across 45 acres, with over 14 million spring blooms, including tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths. Swing by the four-acre Show Garden to get the best view of the blossoms designed in thoughtful displays. From multi-flowering to fringed to doubles, there’s tons of varieties for you to admire and snap photos of.

But that’s not all– the Harrison Tulip Festival is introducing brand-new experiences this year, such as the Night Garden. This is a special evening that transforms the Show Garden into a magical evening sight, lit up with lanterns and vibrant colours. There will also be The Bloom Bar this year, offering a place for you to make your own bouquets and flower crowns.

General admission (13+) costs between $17-$25 (plus tax) depending whether you’re visiting on a weekday or weekend, with children 2-years-old and under being completely free. You can find the Harrison Tulip Festival at 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz, BC.

Take In The Beauty of Nature At Botanica Tulip Festival

Slow down and smell the flowers at the Botanica Tulip Festival. Making its return on April 9, your Springtime is going to be a whole lot more colourful when you visit this vibrant festival.

The fields come alive at the Botanica Tulip Festival, spanning over 13 acres with 1.5 million bulbs and 59 unique varieties of tulips. Delightful surprises await to be found around each corner, inviting you to discover the endless flowers in this gentle season of renewal. You and your friends will adore wandering the fields, and your furry friends will be extra excited since the festival has a pet-friendly atmosphere.

Adult tickets (16-64) cost $14, with seniors (65+) and children (5-15) being $12. New to this year, tickets are valid for any day of the festival, making the Botanica Tulip Festival a super flexible activity for when the sun is finally shining. You can find them on 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack.

Step Into the Solar System at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

It’s inevitable that it’ll rain at some point during B.C.’s Spring season. On those indoor days, head over to the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre to experience our Solar System like never before. There’s no screen. No video. Just pure augmented reality (AR), bringing you straight into space.

Every weekend, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre is offering an AR experience for visitors aged 5 and up, included with your general admission. Made in partnership with Immersi Learn, participants don a lightweight AR headset that overlays 3D models of planets, moons, and celestial phenomena right before your eyes. Four modules are available to explore, including Rocky Worlds, Tides, Gas and Ice Giants, and Seasons. Each module has something new to learn.

These guided AR exploration sessions are followed by hands-on activities in the Cosmic Courtyard and a live Q&A option, which is great for groups of curious friends. Adult admission (19-54) is $27.50, with children (5-11) being $19.60. The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre is located at 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.