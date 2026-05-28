How much alcohol do you drink per week? If you’re like the average B.C. resident, you might be having more than what’s considered healthy.

According to report called Living Well, Drinking less: Reducing Alcohol-related Harms in BC, the average B.C. resident is drinking above the average national level. In fact, it’s higher than the recommended maximum amount.

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B.C. and Alcohol

While the latest trends show that people in B.C. are drinking less alcohol in recent years, they still consume more than the national average. As of 2023, B.C. residents are drinking an average of 8.8 standard drinks per week. In comparison, the national average is 8.2, and far above the recommended one to two standard drinks per week in order to avoid most alcohol-related risks to health.

Reportedly, male seniors consume the most alcohol in B.C. at an average of 15 standard drinks per week. They also have higher rates of “alcohol-attributed deaths and hospitalizations” compared to the rest of the population.

In spite of this, alcohol use has hit a 20-year low in the province. Youth are also not drinking as much as they have historically.

“When it comes to drinking alcohol, less is best,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. “Drinking less alcohol is better for overall health, as has been confirmed by research and alcohol guidance in Canada. While it is important for people to be able to make informed decisions about alcohol, government has a key role to play in addressing factors that shape drinking behaviour through policy shifts.”

The report recommends a number of changes that can help people be more aware of the health risks of alcohol. This includes requiring warning labels on packaging, as well as adjusting alcohol prices to be based on alcohol content rather than volume.

“Government can help by establishing policies around alcohol that also educate people in British Columbia and support them in making healthier choices. Drinking less can lead to better health outcomes, regardless of age, gender or socioeconomic status.”