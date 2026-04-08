The FIFA World Cup is fast approaching, and Vancouver is preparing for the massive event by hiring for tons of positions across the city.

If you’re looking for a summer job that doesn’t require a degree, then there’s plenty of opportunities for you to apply and make up to $30 an hour! From being a busser to a retail associate, here’s where you can submit your resume to so you can work during the World Cup in Vancouver.

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FIFA World Cup Hiring In Vancouver

Event Retail Operations Associate

Fanatics is the official operator of retail merchandise for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and you could work with their retail team and get straight into the action. You will be “supporting world-class merchandise operations and delivering a great fan experience during one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.”

Your duties include supporting retail setup, merchandising, and daily operations; you will also be stocking, tagging, and organizing merchandise for optimal presentation, among other retail duties. You must be 18 years or older to apply, with bilingual candidates strongly encouraged for fan-facing roles. They’re offering $25-$30/hour; you can apply at ZipRecruiter.

FIFA Logistics Crew Member

Logistics crew members work to move equipment and materials, as well as storing them and assuring that they are distributed efficiently across competition and non-competition sites. They are currently hiring for full-time and part-time positions.

Applicants are asked to be able to assist with the receiving, storage, and distribution of materials throughout the venue, and perform general cleaning and upkeep of assigned work areas. The pay is $20/hour; you can apply at ZipRecruiter.

Busser/Server Assistant

Shark Club is looking for experienced support staff to join their team during the FIFA World Cup. If you have experience in bussing, food running, or a supportive role in a high-volume restaurant or bar, then you’ll definitely want to apply.

They are currently hiring for full-time positions that pay $18.50/hour. You can apply at 86network.