22 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (May 22-24)

It’s another weekend in Metro Vancouver, which means there’s tons of things to do! It’s a great time to make the most of the weather and get out there, enjoy the sunshine, walk through a garden, and embrace all that the city has to offer!

RELATED: 53 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This May

Featured Events

The Glades Woodland Garden: Spring 2026 Opening

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

Environmental Extravaganza 2026

The City of Surrey is once again celebrating nature with its long-running series of free environmental programs with the Environmental Extravaganza! You and your family are invited to get into the great outdoors and enjoy themed programs and events that encourage everyone to learn about Surrey’s flourishing ecosystem.

This year, the Environmental Extravaganza runs from April 22 to June 8 all across Surrey. From creeks to parks to rivers, you’ll be able to see all corners of the city’s ecosystem in action.

📅 Date: April 22 – June 8, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Surrey

🎟️ More Info: surrey.ca/extravaganza

Wander Through the Lupins

Lakeland Flowers invites you to experience a different kind of bloom season as hundreds of thousands of lupins transform Lakeland Flowers into a living canvas. Guests can wander 10 acres of tall, whimsical blooms in shades of pink, purple, blue, red, yellow, cream, and white, designed to feel slower and romantic. It’s an experience that invites lingering walks, golden hour visits, and moments of reflection. Along with the lupins, hundreds of varieties of peonies and 20 acres of wildflowers with golden yellow brassica, white buckwheat, and purple phacelia will be blooming. The lavender fields will start responding to the sunshine the third week of May. Mother Nature has one flower period blending into the next with beautiful precision this year!

📅 Date: May 9 – June 5, 2026

📍 Location: Lakeland Flowers

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wander Through The Lupins

Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival 2026

On Saturday, May 23, New Westminster is coming alive with vibrant colours, music, and culture as the Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival takes over the streets for a celebration like no other. From 11:00am to 5:00pm, you can expect nonstop festivities and fun, including a massive parade with a marching band, mascots, and over 100 entries that will be bringing all that exciting energy straight to you. This year is going to be another amazing celebration of community and culture at the Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival.

📅 Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

📍 Location: Parade – 6th Street | Festival – Tipperary Park, New Westminster

🎟️ More Info: Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival

For The Family

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season!

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

4th Annual Spring Fair at SFDS

Get ready for big fun and even bigger smiles at the 4th Annual SFDS Spring Fair! This exciting, family-friendly event is bursting with thrilling rides, awesome attractions, games, and live entertainment for all ages. It’s the perfect place to laugh, play, and make unforgettable memories with family, friends, and neighbors. More than just a fair, it’s a celebration of community—bringing people together, supporting local, and showcasing the vibrant spirit that makes us stronger together!

📅 Date: May 23, 2026

📍 Location: 6961 Sperling Ave, Burnaby

🎟️ More Info: 4th Annual Spring Fair

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, as it makes its North American debut in Vancouver! From the pitch to the broadcast booth, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the systems and innovations that support the modern game. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Markets

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s annual Shipyards Night Market is opening again this Spring. Come and admire the beautiful sights of North Vancouver’s waterfront with friends and family while enjoying the best that the local community has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just want to have a drink and take in all that North Vancouver has to offer, the Shipyards Night Market will have exactly what you’re looking for.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

Food + Drink Experiences

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Tiki Weekend at Streetcar Brewing

Streetcar Brewing is hosting Tiki Weekend from May 22 – 24! Throw on your favourite Hawaiian shirt, grab a lei, and escape to the tropics with a lineup of tiki-inspired drinks that have been cooked up just for the weekend — including a special Mai Tai Pilsner.

📅 Date: May 22 – 24, 2026

📍 Location: Streetcar Brewing

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Tiki Weekend at Streetcar Brewing

The Arts

Pacific Spirit Voices Acapella Chorus: The Power of Music

Pacific Spirit Voices is a 40-person Acapella chorus based in Burnaby, led by director Edette Gagne, who has led groups such as the Vivaldi Chamber Choir, North Shore Chamber Orchestra, and Out in Harmony. The Power of Music is a concert featuring classics from John Denver, Josh Groban and Disney, as well as an Operatic duet, quartet group and other performances. Expect songs from those old and new in an unaccompanied 4 part harmony. Combining musical excellence, fellowship, and fun, this is a concert that highlights how all these factors intersect to make an amazing performance.

📅 Date: May 23, 2026

📍 Location: Nelson Community Church

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Pacific Spirit Voices Acapella Chorus: The Power of Music

Echoes of Peace

Vancouver Chinese Instrumental Music Society presents Echoes of Peace, a live concert featuring the Vancouver Chinese Music Ensemble with special guest artist Ginalina. This intimate performance blends traditional Chinese instruments with contemporary arrangements of folk songs that feel both timeless and new.

📅 Date: May 24, 2026

📍 Location: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Echoes of Peace

Festivals

TLKYCS 2026 Buddha’s Birthday and Open Day

Looking for a peaceful experience from the city bustle? Join the 2026 Buddha’s Birthday Open Day, a celebration of compassion, wisdom, and inner peace. Immerse yourself in serenity with these amazing activities and performances, making it a great event for friends and families alike:

Bathing the Buddha: A gentle ritual to cleanse the mind and invite peace.

Ch’an art wWorkshops: Create your own “World in a Word” sketch, try traditional Chinese fan painting, or learn the meditative art.

Chan Tea & Wisdom: Enjoy a sip of tea and engage in mindful conversation with monastics.

Cultural Performance: Experience Buddhist history through captivating drama and uplifting choral music.

📅 Date: May 23, 10:00am to 4:00pm – May 24, 1:00pm to 4:00pm

📍 Location: Tung Lin Kok Yuen, Canada Society

🎟️ More Info: TLKYCS 2026 Buddha’s Birthday and Open Day

Shows

The Show | Emily Carr University Grad Exhibition

Join Emily Carr University in celebrating the first class of ECU’s second century at The Show 2026. Graduates across Fine Arts, Media Arts and Design are coming together for the first time to present the culmination of their years of experimentation, innovation and hard work.

📅 Date: May 13 – 27, 2026

📍 Location: Emily Carr University of Art + Design

🎟️ More Info: Emily Carr University Grad Exhibition

Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale

Step into a world of tiny treasures at the 42nd annual Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale! Whether you’re a passionate collector, a creative hobbyist, or just curious about the art of miniatures, this event is a must-visit. Browse handcrafted dollhouses, intricate furniture, and stunning miniature accessories from local and international artisans.

📅 Date: May 24, 2026

📍 Location: I.U.O.E. Hall

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale

West Van Card Show

The West Van Card Show is a family-friendly monthly trading card and collectibles event held at the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre at UBC in Vancouver, as well as bi-monthly at The Pipe Shop at The Shipyards in North Vancouver. The shows are designed for collectors of all ages and are both kid-friendly and pet-friendly, making them a fun experience for the entire family.

📅 Date: May 23, 2026

📍 Location: The Pipe Shop

🎟️ More Info: West Van Card Show

Talks + Showcases

Voices of Hope: From Expression to Understanding

Join the BC Schizophrenia Society (BCSS) on Saturday, May 23rd, 2026, for a free public event recognizing Schizophrenia & Psychosis Awareness Day and fostering greater understanding of mental health and serious mental illness. This year’s event centers on hope, healing, and the role of creativity and expressive arts as accessible tools for connection, coping, and self‑care. Through lived‑experience storytelling, artistic expression, and community dialogue, the event highlights how creativity can support mental health, reduce stigma, and create space for reflection and understanding for people living with schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for families, caregivers, and supporters.

📅 Date: May 23, 2026

📍 Location: The Cultch – Historic Theatre

🎟️ More Info: Voices of Hope

Sports

Run For Water – 5K Fun Run & 10K Road Race

Run in support of bringing clean water to rural villages in DR Congo and Uganda! Both courses highlight the beautiful trails of Mill Lake Park.

Start time: 10K Race at 9 AM — 5K Fun Run at 10 AM

Start / Finish line: Mill Lake Park (33015 Bevan Ave, Abbotsford, BC)

The 5K fun run is family-friendly and can be run competitively or for the sheer fun of participating in this great community event!

The 10K race unites the Fraser Valley community in a friendly competition, with two laps around Mill Lake Park.

📅 Date: May 24, 2026

📍 Location: Mill Lake Park

🎟️ More Info: Run For Water

Your weekend in Metro Vancouver will want for nothing with all these amazing things to do. But whatever your weekend plans look like, you can be sure that this guide can help you find something fun for your schedule.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.