The West Van Card Show is a family-friendly monthly trading card and collectibles event held at the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre at UBC in Vancouver, as well as bi-monthly at The Pipe Shop at The Shipyards in North Vancouver.

Their UBC events host approximately 80 vendors every month, while their Shipyards events feature 120+ vendors packed with everything under one roof, including Pokémon, sports cards, Magic: The Gathering, One Piece, and many other TCGs and collectibles.

The shows are designed for collectors of all ages and are both kid-friendly and pet-friendly, making them a fun experience for the entire family. UBC shows run from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM, while Shipyards events run from 12 PM to 7 PM during the summer and 12 PM to 6 PM during the winter season.

The West Van Card Show has been part of the community for over two years and is proudly hosted and operated by a local family from the community. Their goal is to bring people together through collecting, trading, community connection, and creating lasting memories.

For upcoming dates and event information, visit them on Instagram at @west_van_card_show or online at westvancardshow.com.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 23, 2026

📍 Location: The Pipe Shop

🎟️ More Info: https://www.westvancardshow.com