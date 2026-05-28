Discover Vancouver’s yummiest scoops to beat the summer heat!

The Vancouver Ice Cream Festival invites you to its 4th year to embark on an extraordinary, self-guided journey through the city’s most irresistible ice cream and frozen dessert offerings.

From June 19th to August 3rd, explore various 40+ Metro Vancouver’s top ice cream/gelato parlours, cafes, and food spots, offering limited-time creations and signature items throughout the festival period.

Satisfy your sweet tooth and indulge in an array of delightful frozen desserts while supporting local businesses in a truly delightful and immersive summer experience.

Take part in the Festival Passport & Festival Missions to gain entries to win delicious prizes!

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the vendors! Be sure to check out the rest here.

Beaucoup Bakery

Che

Hundo P

Matcha Cafe Maiko

Le Parfait

Dolce Amore

Fufu Pancake

L’OTUS Cake Boutique

NOTE: Items are available at participating vendor’s individual locations and during their individual operating hours.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 19 – August 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Ice Cream Festival 2026