Vancouver Chinese Instrumental Music Society presents Echoes of Peace, a live concert featuring the Vancouver Chinese Music Ensemble with special guest artist Ginalina. This intimate performance blends traditional Chinese instruments with contemporary arrangements of folk songs that feel both timeless and new.

Set within the serene surroundings of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, this concert offers a rare chance to slow down and reconnect through music. Gentle melodies explore themes of peace, identity, and belonging, creating a grounded and reflective experience.

Featuring:

Jirong Huang (erhu)

Zhong Xi Wu (suona)

Sarah Yusha Tan (guzheng)

GuiLian Liu (pipa)

Sijia Huang (keyboard)

Guest Artist Ginalina (guitar, ukulele, vocals)

Come as you are. No background needed, just a willingness to pause, listen, and share a quiet moment through music. You can get your tickets here today.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 24, 2026

📍 Location: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Echoes of Peace