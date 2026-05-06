From tulips to lupins, Lakeland Flowers invites you to experience hundreds of thousands of lupins.

Guests can wander 10 acres of tall, whimsical blooms in shades of pink, purple, blue, red, yellow, cream, and white. It’s an experience that invites lingering walks, golden hour visits, and moments of reflection.

Along with the lupins, hundreds of varieties of peonies and 20 acres of wildflowers with golden yellow brassica, white buckwheat, and purple phacelia will be blooming. The lavender fields will start responding to the sunshine the third week of May. Mother Nature has one flower period blending into the next with beautiful precision this year!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 9 – June 5, 2026

📍 Location: Lakeland Flowers

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wander Through The Lupinssurrey.ca/extravaganza