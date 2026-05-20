CFIA Issues Urgent Recall For Popular Seasoning Sold In Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued an urgent recall for a popular brand of seasoning that was sold in Canada. The CFIA is warning consumers to avoid using the affected product as the next steps are outlined for those who own the item.

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Seasoning Recall in Canada

The recall is for Blackstone brand Parmesan Ranch Seasoning and was sold online and in Ontario. The CFIA notes the issue as being microbial contamination, in which the affected product contains potential Salmonella.

Consumers are asked to “not use sell, serve or distribute the affected product.” As a Class II recall, “there is a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems.”

You can find the product information below:

Blackstone brand Parmesan Ranch Seasoning (207g) UPC: 7 17604 04106 2 Codes: 2025-46172 BB: 08/05/2027



For more information, visit the recall notice here.