Join the BC Schizophrenia Society (BCSS) on Saturday, May 23rd, 2026, for a free public event recognizing Schizophrenia & Psychosis Awareness Day and fostering greater understanding of mental health and serious mental illness.

This year’s event centers on hope, healing, and the role of creativity and expressive arts as accessible tools for connection, coping, and self‑care. Through lived‑experience storytelling, artistic expression, and community dialogue, the event highlights how creativity can support mental health, reduce stigma, and create space for reflection and understanding for people living with schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for families, caregivers, and supporters.

What to Expect from Voices of Hope

The afternoon program will feature a blend of creative performance, education, and conversation, including:

Storytelling and lived‑experience perspectives

Poetry and visual art by Sandra Yuen

A live musical performance by the Highs and Lows Choir

A guided arts‑based activity led by BCSS Educator and Art Therapist Nicole P.

A moderated panel discussion exploring how creativity and expressive arts can support wellbeing, recovery, and community connection in the context of mental illness

The event will also include a digital community art slideshow, showcasing creative works submitted by community members. Selected artists and their work will be highlighted during the event and across BCSS digital platforms, including our website, blog, and social media channels.

Why This Event Matters

Schizophrenia and psychosis are often misunderstood and highly stigmatized mental illnesses. This event creates an inclusive, welcoming space to learn, reflect, and connect. It centres the voices of people with lived experience and acknowledging the impact of mental illness on individuals, families, and communities. By using art and creativity as entry points, the event invites audiences into conversations about mental health in ways that are human, accessible, and meaningful.

Who Should Attend

This event is open to the public and intended for:

People with lived experience of mental illness

Families, caregivers, and loved ones

Mental health and social service providers

Community organizations and advocates

Policy and decision‑makers

Media and members of the general public

Capacity for in‑person attendance is limited, and registration is required for both in‑person and virtual participation.

The BCSS hopes you’ll join them for this thoughtful and inspiring afternoon. Come together to mark Schizophrenia & Psychosis Awareness Day and continue building understanding, compassion, and connection around mental health and mental illness.