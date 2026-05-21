Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim’s proposal to bring free swimming lessons to beginners has been unanimously backed by Vancouver City Council. In an ABC Vancouver press release, the announcement says that city staff are being directed on working to provide “free access to introductory swimming lessons for Vancouver residents.”

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Free Swimming Lessons in Vancouver

The proposed motion, ‘Carrying on Joe Fortes’ Legacy: Universal Access to Basic Swimming Lessons and Expansion of Aquatic Infrastructure as Core Public Safety Policy’, aims to prioritize lessons for children ages 3 to 12.

“Every child should have the opportunity to learn how to swim,” said Sim. “When I was growing up, our family was too poor to afford swimming lessons. I want to make sure that future generations of kids in Vancouver don’t face that same reality.”

The press release goes on to note that previous administrations have underinvested in providing access to swimming facilities, making these services “increasingly difficult and less affordable” for Vancouverites to access themselves. The motion is thus beginning work on a long-term strategy to expand pool capacity, instructor recruitment, and community partnerships.

Changes to Pools

Moreover, the motion is calling for the Park Board to end COVID-era policies on public access to pools in Vancouver. “Park Board had previously brushed aside concerns from parents and residents about the heavy rules that limit pool capacity and swim time,” reads the release.

“Residents should be allowed access to their public amenities without needing to fight through restrictions or bureaucracy,” continued Sim. “Those rules were intended to keep people safe in the middle of a pandemic. Park Board needs to get the memo that it’s not 2020 anymore.”

Funding for pool facility upgrades have already been approved by the ABC-led Council as part of capital planning. This includes refurbishments for Kitsilano Pool, as well as a new outdoor pool at Sunset Park in South Vancouver.