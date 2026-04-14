A Mexico-bound plane was delayed as 10 misbehaving passengers were removed from a WestJet flight on Saturday morning.

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According to the RCMP, they received “reports of a group of passengers behaving in an unruly manner” on flight WS2662 at 7:30am. The flight attendants had identified a safety concern regarding the “unruly” passengers, and decided that it was best to have them removed.

The flight was slated to depart for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and was still at the gate when police were contacted.

The passengers were allegedly non-compliant with flight crew instructions. This lead to the flight being delayed, with officers working alongside airline staff to de-escalate the situation. Passengers were ultimately directed to deplane.

10 people were arrested, and no injuries were reported. The flight departed later that same morning, being delayed around 2 hours.