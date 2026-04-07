If you play Lotto Max, then you should be prepared for some upcoming changes to the game. Among these changes are higher ticket prices, improved winning odds, and more lines per play.

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Lotto Max Changes

Lotto Max tickets are slated to increase by $1, jumping from $5 to $6. Additionally, there will be four lines of numbers that people can win on rather than the previous three. You will also be able to choose seven numbers from one to 52. These changes are expected to take effect on April 10, 2026.

Notably, BCLC is introducing a new feature, offering multiple $100,000 prizes with every draw, based on the jackpot amount. “For example, when the jackpot is $10 million, 10 additional $100,000 prizes will be drawn, and so on, up to 90 additional $100,000 prizes when the jackpot hits $90 million,” said BCLC.

“This small change helps us continue offering record-breaking jackpots, plus the addition of the new $100,000 prizes to the game that Canadian lottery players love.”

BCLC also announced back in 2025 that they will be increasing the cap on the jackpot. This means you could potentially win $90 million instead of the former $80 million. It is a “record-breaking jackpot for a Canadian lottery.”

The first draw for the new Lotto Max will be on April 14, 2026. But as always, if you intend to purchase a ticket: know you limit, play within it.

For more information on the new changes coming to Lotto Max, you can visit BCLC’s website here.