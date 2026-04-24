It’s official: the Vancouver Aquarium is going completely cashless. Very soon, the iconic attraction will only accept credit cards and mobile for forms of payment, and it’s got people talking.

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No More Cash

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Aquarium announced that it will become cash-free as of May 6, 2026. That means you can only use credit cards, debit cards, or mobile payments for purchases while visiting the fish. Notably, those with cash will be able to convert it into a prepaid card at an on-site kiosk at no charge, which will be located in the Gift Shop and Courtyard Cafe.

“At the Vancouver Aquarium, our priority is creating a seamless guest experience. To support this, we’re transitioning to a fully cashless environment,” writes the Vancouver Aquarium on its website. “We will only accept electronic payments, including debit and credit cards, as well as mobile options like Apple Pay and Google Pay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua)

Only, the decision has come with no short amount of backlash. Many commenters have expressed their dismay for the decision, citing that an attraction should accept all forms of payment, especially as tourists flock to the city to experience the Aquarium.

“As an out of town visitor that loves taking her kids here.. I’m sad we will no longer be visiting in the future. Terrible decision,” wrote one Facebook commenter.

Another wrote, “It’s very hard to see what the pros can be behind this. Clearly it has upset tons of customers and donators so you’ve already lost money there. Cash can maybe slow down processing slightly, but I can’t imagine the cashier constantly having a huge lineup of people waiting to pay at the aquarium. Even if they do, going to the aquarium is a big plan, not something people just stumble upon – people aren’t going to walk away due to a lineup. With more people paying with credit you will have the credit card fees.”

At the same time, some people have come to the Aquarium’s defense. They have pointed out that this isn’t a new phenomenon in Vancouver, as there are many places that no longer accept cash. Moreover, another commenter wrote, “Inconvenient sure, but holy cow people are overreacting to this. It’s not really a big deal.”

What do you think about the Vancouver Aquarium going cashless?