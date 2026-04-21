Paying for parking: it’s a fact of life when living in Vancouver. You’ll do it for work, school, and especially when you’re out on the town. Everyone has to do it. And if you haven’t yet, you’ll do it eventually.

In 2026, paid parking has seen a number of changes in the city. Whether that’s the amount or how you’re paying, here’s what’s new when it comes to paying for parking in Vancouver.

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New Ways to Pay for Parking in Vancouver

The City of Vancouver recently announced that the HotSpot app would be joining PayByPhone to offer more payment options to users if the other app becomes temporarily unavailable. Currently, updated signage featuring the HotSpot logo is being installed to alert users to the additional payment method. The app will reportedly be available at all on-street parking locations while signage is installed, and it uses the same 5-digit location code as PayByPhone.

“The introduction of HotSpot is part of the City’s goal to modernize its parking infrastructure and improve customer service by making it easier for drivers to pay for parking,” said the City in a press release.

The City of Vancouver will be removing a way to pay, as well. If you’re the type to use spare change to pay for your parking, you’ll have to kiss those days goodbye, as the City is phasing out coins as a payment option for street parking. This is apparently “in an effort to streamline operation and modernize parking infrastructure.”

Paying More

On top of how we pay being changed, Vancouverites will also be paying more for parking in 2026.

Approved by the Park Board in Fall 2025, pay parking is coming to a number of Vancouver community centres. The move is part of a new strategy to “improv[e] the user experience, reducing congestion and better managing parking at lots within the Park Board’s jurisdiction.” The decision means implementing paid parking at additional community centres via a one-year pilot program, which launches this year.

Paid parking has come to Hillcrest, Kerrisdale and Trout Lake community centres, as these locations reportedly have consistently high parking demand, as well as good access to other forms of transit. Additionally, the pilot will also be coming to Langara Golf Course.

For the first three hours, community centre patrons can park for free. After that, they will be subject to a rate of $3.50/hour. Those not visiting the community centre will instead have to pay the $3.50/hour right when they park. And as for Langara golfers, they will receive complimentary parking, as well as clubhouse members. For everyone else, it’ll be $4.50/hour. The pilot began back in mid-February of 2026.

But that’s not all. Two years ago, paid parking was introduced at Spanish Banks, eliminating its free parking. It initially cost $1.50/hour, although effective April 1, it has since jumped to $4.25. The hourly rate will apply from April 1 through September 30 during the busy, sunny season. During the offseason, the price goes to $3.

2026 isn’t even halfway through, though. There could be even more parking changes waiting for Vancouverites around the corner.