Artree Studio Burnaby is excited to announce its official opening weekend, taking place on June 6-7! Come celebrate for two days filled with creativity, fun, and surprises!

You can expect free kids activities, mini workshops, giveaways, and grand opening surprises. No matter if you’re a regular or a newcomer, Artree is thrilled to create something with you and your family.

Here are some highlights for the weekend:

FREE Mini Craft Workshops for kids (spots are limited; reserve your workshop through Artree’s website)

The chance to win goodie bags, air clay box, acrylic markers and more!

Register for Regular Art Classes during the event and enjoy a special Opening Bundle Offer

Bring your kids and come celebrate the grand opening! Get ready to meet everyone and create something together!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 6 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: ARTREE Burnaby

🎟️ More Info: Artree Burnaby Studio Grand Opening Day