The Othello Tunnels are a favourite spot for many B.C. residents. Now, it’ll be easier than ever to get from Vancouver to the Othello Tunnels with a brand-new shuttle service.

These shuttles will let you skip the drive and enjoy the scenic route all the way to the tunnels. No stress necessary!

RELATED: Kid-Friendly Trails In Metro Vancouver That Are 3KM And Under

Othello Tunnels

The Othello Tunnels are a straight line of tunnels that pass over the Coquihalla River and through granite. They were originally a series of train tunnels and bridges that connected the Kootenay Region with the B.C. coast through the Coquihalla Gorge.

These tunnels are no longer used for trains, but they serve as spectacular viewing areas throughout Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park. Due to atmospheric river floods in 2021, they have been inaccessible for the past few years as crews have worked to reconstruct the damaged sites. All five of the Othello Tunnels were damaged in the floods.

The tunnels were reopened back in 2025 following repairs, although they were then closed again for the season. Currently, the KVR corridor trail, which includes the Othello Tunnels, are undergoing remediation work to repair impacts from the floods. They are expected to open in May 2026.

Shuttle Service From Vancouver to the Othello Tunnels

In anticipation for the tunnels’ reopening, Tourism HCC announced that they will be offering shuttles that run from Vancouver to the Othello Tunnels in the summer.

These shuttles not only get you to the tunnels, but they also have stops along to way at Hope Memorial Park and Othello Tunnels parking. 15 dates are available throughout the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hope, Cascades & Canyons (@tourismhcc)

The pickup is at 1025 Dunsmuir St (Bentall Centre – by TD Bank) in Vancouver, with a departure time of 8:30am. The return will be at 6:00pm.

Limited spots are available right now, and are priced at $30 per person. If you’re looking to kick back and just watch the trees from a window, then be sure to book your seat now!