Get ready, outdoor movie lovers! As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy.

And here’s the best part: entry is completely free of charge!

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Gather your blanket or lawn chair, grab some snacks, and get ready for a delightful evening filled with movie magic. Remember though, these are extremely popular events, so arrive early to secure a spot and make the most of the experience.

Free Outdoor Movies in Metro Vancouver 2026: Where to Watch

Evo Summer Cinema

Evo Summer Cinema is the largest outdoor movie series in Canada. Hosted by Evo Car Share and Fresh Air Cinema, this is an unforgettable film experience featuring food trucks, fresh popcorn, pop-ups, and a huge, 40ft. movie screen under the night sky.

These movies happen every Tuesday, with general seating being completely free. You can grab a seat on the Grand Lawn for no cost whatsoever. There is tons of room for thousands of people. With no reservations, seats are first-come, first-served. Head there early to get the best spot in the park.

Here’s the movie lineup:

July 14: Bend It Like Beckham

July 21: Mean Girls

July 28: Moulin Rouge

August 4: Hoppers

August 11: Crazy Rich Asians

August 18: The Notebook

August 25: Intersetellar

September 1: Jurassic Park vs. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (Audience vote)

📅 Date: Every Tuesday between June 14 – September 1, 2026

📍 Location: Ceperley Meadow near Second Beach in Vancouver

Summer Movie Night

Downtown Van is offering its beloved free outdoor movie series once again this year. At šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza), you can take part in Summer Movie Nights. Picture yourself surrounded by skyrises and city lights as you take in the movie night vibes. The fun kicks off at 5:00pm with live music, games, food trucks, performances, and more. Once sundown hits around 9:00pm, it’s movie time.

July 16: She’s The Man

July 23: The Hunger Games

July 30: Wicked: For Good

August 6: 13 Going On 30

August 13: Ready Player One

📅 Date: Thursday evenings between July 16 – August 13, 2026

📍 Location: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) in Vancouver

Deckchair Cinema

The Polygon Gallery is pleased to present Deckchair Cinema V, beginning June 25 and happening every Thursday until August 27. You are invited to enjoy classic films under the stars on Cates Deck in front of the Gallery. Now in its fifth year, Deckchair Cinema treats audiences to a summer of al fresco screenings.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes popcorn as well as access to the Gallery’s summer exhibitions Greg Girard, Simranpreeet Anand: Living with the Eternal, and James Harry: Eye of the Ancestor.

Check out this year’s lineup:

June 25: Jafar Panahi’s Offside

July 2: Shaolin Soccer

July 9: Sign O’ The Times + The Halftime Show – Greg Girard Opening Celebration

July 16: Best in Show – Bring Your Dog To The Movie Night

July 23: Machotaildrop + Joe Buffalo

July 30: Speed Racer – North Shore Pride Week Drag Party

August 6: Creed

August 13: A League of Their Own

August 20: RAD

August 27: Audience Choice: When We Were Kings or Enter the Dragon

📅 Date: Every Thursday between June 25 – August 27, 2026

📍 Location: Cates Deck in North Vancouver

Sunset Cinema in the City

The city of North Vancouver also offers free outdoor movies on three Fridays this summer. So bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle in for a fun night under the stars. Screenings are free and begin around sundown, usually between 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. depending on the season, so arrive a little early to claim a good spot.

Please note that all events are weather-dependent and may be canceled or postponed due to heavy rain or smoke.

July 24 at Civic Plaza: Lilo and Stitch

August 7 at Ray Perrault Park: How to Train your Dragon

August 14 at Heywood Park: Zootopia 2

📅 Date: Friday July 24, August 7 & 14, 2026

📍 Location: Civis Plaza, Ray Perrault Park, Heywood Park in North Vancouver

Summer Nights in the Township

The Township of Langley is offering free and low-cost outdoor events throughout July and August. A highlight includes three outdoor family movie nights this summer.

July 4, 7PM at Willoughby Stadium at Langley Events Centre: Lilo & Stitch (live action)

August 2, 3PM at the Indoor arena at Langley Events Centre: Space Jam

August 23, 6PM at the Stadium at McLeod Athletic Park: The Wild Robot

📅 Date: July 4, August 2 and 23

📍 Location: Langley Event Centre and McLeod Athletic Park in the Township of Langley

Summer in the Courtyard

Summer calls for free outdoor programming under the open sky. From Sports Days to Movie Nights, The Courtyard at Willowbrook will transform into a memorable place for the Langley community every week.

For movie nights, the films start at 6:00pm sharp, so be sure to arrive early to get a good spot. The lineup is stacked this year with family favourites and classics.

July 3: Angry Birds

July 10: Frozen

July 17: The Garfield Movie

July 24: Moana

July 31: Hoppers

August 7: GOAT

August 14: Sing

August 21: The Incredibles

August 28: Madagascar

📅 Date: Every Friday between July 3 – August 28, 2026

📍 Location: Willowbrook Mall in Langley

Summer Cinema

Enjoy an affordable date night by exploring one of the numerous free events coming to Burnaby this summer. Summer Cinema will take place on Fridays and Saturdays in August. The movie nights will run from approximately 8:15pm to 10:00pm. Simply grab a chair, bring a blanket, and some movie snacks to enjoy the show.

This year’s movie lineup looks like this:

Confederation Park

August 15 at 8:15pm: Bad Guys 2

August 22 at 8:15pm: Zootopia 2

Civic Square

August 14 at 8:30pm: A Minecraft Movie

August 21 at 8:30pm: The Wizard of Oz

August 28 at 8:30pm: Superman

📅 Date: Fridays and Saturdays between August 14 – 28, 2026

📍 Location: Confederation Park, Civic Square in Burnaby

Cinema Under The Stars

These beloved, free outdoor movie events in Port Coquitlam are set to make a comeback. Excitingly, the city has successfully obtained a couple of blockbuster films for this year’s 2026 edition.

Pack a picnic, bring a blanket, and round up some family and friends for Saturday movie nights on an enormous silver screen. Here are the films you can check out this year:

July 11, 9:15PM at Evergreen Park: Jurassic Park

July 18, 9:15PM at Gates Park: Mamma Mia!

July 25, 9:15PM at Evergreen Park: Sing 2

August 8, 8:45PM at Gates Park: Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl

August 22, 8:45PM at Evergreen Park: Night at the Museum

September 5, 8PM at Gates Park: Zootopia 2

📅 Date: Every Saturday between July 11 – September 5, 2026

📍 Location: Evergreen Park, Gates Park in Port Coquitlam

Drive-In Summer Series

Returning for another year is Richmond’s Drive-In Summer Series! Taking place at Lansdowne Centre parking lot, this free outdoor movie experience invites you to check out an awesome lineup of films that air every Wednesday at sundown between July and September.As always, every movie week features a different theme, ranging all the way from musicals to blockbusters to family favourites. Attendees even get to help choose which film hits the big screen through a vote!

July 22: Everything Everywhere All at Once or The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

July 29: GOAT or Zootopia 2

August 5: The Greatest Showman or Wonka

August 12: Twisters or Superman

August 19: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or Avatar: Fire and Ash

August 26: Hoppers or Turning Red

September 2: Titanic or Wicked

📅 Date: Every Wednesday between July 22 – September 2, 2026

📍 Location: Lansdowne Centre in Richmond

Outdoor Movie Night in Surrey

Enjoy three outdoor movie nights in local Newton parks on Wednesdays in August. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, and grab a free bag of popcorn while supplies last.

August 5 at 6:30PM at T.E. Scott Park: How to Train Your Dragon

August 12 at 6:30PM at Chimney Heights Park: Inside Out

August 19 at 6:30PM at Unwin Park: Frozen

📅 Date: Wednesday August 5, 12, 19

📍 Location: T.E. Scott Park, Chimney Heights Park, Unwin Park in Surrey BC

Tsawwassen Sun Festival Movie Night

The Tsawwassen Sun Festival is an annual 3-day event that is packed with games, family-friendly events, competitions and even a parade. Per usual, along with a variety of fun activities throughout the day, there will also be a movie night for the little ones to enjoy.

August 1 at 8:45PM: Contest Pending between: Hoppers, The Wild Robot, Zootopia 2, and How to Train your Dragon

📅 Date: Saturday, August 1 at sunset (around 8:45)

📍 Location: Tsawwassen Mills in Delta