It’s summertime in Metro Vancouver, which means the city is getting a ton of events that feature a crowd-favourite show: fireworks! The best part about these events is that a number are also completely free to attend, so there’s no need to grab a ticket or reserve a spot. Just pull up and enjoy the sparkles.

RELATED: 99+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This July

We’ve compiled all the places you can see fireworks this summer in Metro Vancouver. And even though fireworks are the stars of these shows, there’s still plenty more to do and see at the events until the spectacle starts!

Where to See Fireworks in Metro Vancouver This Summer

Summer Lights in English Bay

Although it’s not the Honda Celebration of Light, the City of Vancouver will be putting on another fireworks show to fill that void. Summer Lights in English Bay is a free fireworks show, happening this July 31 at English Bay Beach Park.

No registration or tickets are required to attend, and all residents and visitors are invited to watch the show. It is being presented by the City of Vancouver and produced by BrandLive, with support from the Vancouver Park Board. The show will kick off B.C. Day long weekend, as well as Vancouver Pride Week’s closing weekend. Public viewing areas are slated to be offered at English Bay, alongside food trucks on site and opportunities for visitors to check out local restaurants and food spots in the West End.

📅 Date: July 31

📍 Location: English Bay Beach Park

White Rock Sea Festival & Semiahmoo Days

Taking place during the BC Day Long Weekend is the White Rock Sea Festival & Semiahmoo Days! These festivals offers everything a festival should: outdoor concerts, a vendor market, and plenty of family-friendly activities. The festivities take place over 3 days from July 31 to August 2.

The much-loved Torchlight Parade will be taking place on August 1, with the fireworks ending the festivities with a boom on August 2 at approximately 10:00pm. The festivals take place along the White Rock waterfront.

📅 Date: August 3

📍 Location: White Rock Waterfront, viewable anywhere alongside the water or hillside

Vancouver Canadians Fireworks Nights

If you like baseball, then you’ll really love these firework events. The Vancouver Canadians are a minor league baseball team with their home games taking place at Nat Bailey Stadium. A number of their home games are themed as Fireworks Nights.

You’ll be able to watch a local baseball team as well as some fireworks. There are 9 total nights you can see these firework nights:

April 7

June 11

July 1

July 9

July 30

August 13

August 27

Summer Music & Fireworks Festival

New Westminster is host to a ton of great festivals, including the Summer Music & Fireworks Festival. This is a family-friendly event that features all sorts of fun activities, such as a market, live entertainment, and those ever-exciting fireworks.

This free festival will have its fireworks toward the end of the night. Running from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on August 22, you’ll want to head over to Westminster Quay along Quayside Drive for the festivities.

📅 Date: August 22

📍 Location: New West Quay

BONUS: Grouse Mountain Drone Shows

Grouse Mountain is celebrating 100 years of making amazing memories on the mountaintop. To mark this special occassion, they’re hosting a number of fun events, including complimentary yoga sessions, concerts, and drone shows.

If you want a great alternative to fireworks shows, then these drone shows are the perfect fit. Head to Grouse Mountain to watch these machines do their thing in the sky!

📅 Date: July 23 – 25; August 2

📍 Location: Grouse Mountain