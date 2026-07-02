Vancouver is going to get hot this July! If you thought June was warm, then wait until you feel the temperatures rise this month. You can expect plenty of sunshine and beach days ahead, with above-average heat and dry conditions.

RELATED: Here’s All The Movies You Can Watch At Cineplex For $3.99 This July

Vancouver and B.C. Forecast: July 2026

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, much of North America will experience “hotter-than-normal temperatures” this summer.

“Summer is expected to trend warmer than normal across much of the country, including… southern British Columbia.”

Although, B.C. will be starting July off on a cooler note. The Weather Network notes that “an unsettled pattern brings below-seasonal temperatures and much-needed precipitation to parts of the West Coast.” It’s good news for the wildfire-prone areas of B.C.

Above-seasonal temperatures are expected to follow not long after, with the first week of July to see drying conditions and warming heat. Expect sunny skies ahead, but remember that this is still Vancouver. The occasional summer shower may pop up as the Old Farmer’s Almanac lists B.C. as having a “warm, rainy” summer, a trend that applies for most of southern Canada, in fact.

Regardless, Vancouver’s July forecast looks warm enough to enjoy all those outdoor summer activities. From hiking to lazy rivers, the weather and temperatures are going to be perfect for getting out into the sun. Check out our Lakes, Rivers and Beaches section for all things swimming, and our Hikes section for all the best trails in and around Vancouver.