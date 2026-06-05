The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially rolling into Vancouver– and mere steps away from BC Place is Parq Casino, prepared to host the ultimate FIFA HQ for all your watch party needs. Built for World Cup game days and endless team spirit, Parq Casino’s Sportsbook Lounge is where every football match lives.

Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge is the place to catch every single game. With massive screens, live betting terminals, and delicious bites and refreshing drinks, you’re set to cheer the entire match.

Catching The Game At The Sportsbook Lounge

With free admission, Parq Casino’s Sportsbook Lounge is your match day home base, fitted with every single watch party necessity you could dream of. For one, the lounge has a massive 50-foot screen to make sure you don’t miss a single detail on the field, with the speakers featuring crowd-cheering sounds to go along with your own.

Not only that, but the Sportsbook Lounge also has 9 PROLINE betting terminals just steps away from your seat. If you’ve got a good feeling about the game, all you need to do is walk over to the terminals to place your bet.

Good Eats, Giveaways and Post-Game Fun

While the action is going on, be sure to grab some bites and drinks from the menu. Their Happy Hour offers $6 drinks daily from 2:00pm to 6:00pm– and the Parq Casino even has a Beer Garden! No matter what your choice of drink or snack is, you’ll definitely have all your cravings satiated.

On top of all of that are the giveaways! During Canada matches, Parq Casino will be giving out free Canada jerseys to some lucky fans. Don’t forget to grab some pics at the soccer-themed photo wall to memorialize the day.

Once the matches are wrapped up, Parq Casino has tons more entertainment like a live DJ spinning tracks for three hours after every game at BC Place. Whether you’re at the Sportsbook Lounge for the watch party or checking the games out live, Parq Casino has everything you need for your post-game fun.

Parq Casino is your World Cup HQ, made for watch parties, live betting, and everything in between in downtown Vancouver. You can find Parq Casino located at 39 Smithe Street, mere steps away from BC Place.

Event Details

📅 Date: During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

📍 Location: Parq Casino, 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Free admission to the Sportsbook Lounge. More info at Parq Casino.