Fireworks are a tradition that many Canadians look forward to on Canada Day, and it’s a staple finale feature for a fair number of events throughout Metro Vancouver.

But if you’re in Vancouver and looking to celebrate with them, then you’ll have a hard time finding any as the city no longer uses them in its festivities, and they haven’t in many years now.

RELATED:

Firework Celebrations Scrapped in Vancouver

Back in 2023, the Port of Vancouver announced that it would not be hosting any more fireworks displays for its Canada Day celebrations, which they co-host with Canada Place. The decision followed 2022’s cancelled displays “primarily due to rising costs,” as well as cancelled festivities in 2020 and 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down any social gatherings.

Not since 2019 has there been any officially-hosted Canada Day fireworks in Vancouver. And it seems like they definitely won’t be returning anytime soon, with Canada Place’s event Canada Together having its programming already announced for the big day. As is now usual, there are no pyrotechnics displays in the schedule, but rather a bigger focus on daytime performances and features.

Where Can I Watch Fireworks Shows Around Vancouver This Canada Day?

Luckily for you, there are plenty of alternative Canada Day celebrations in Metro Vancouver that do have fireworks.

Whether you want to celebrate by the sea or in the city, you’ve got plenty of choices. Places like North Vancouver, Port Coquitlam, and Surrey all have Canada Day festivities that come with a spectacular pyrotechnic finale. For all the details, check out our full Canada Day fireworks guide.