Canada Day is getting close, which means communities will be getting together, BBQs are getting smoky, and fireworks are everywhere in Metro Vancouver!

If you’re looking to celebrate with a crowd and take part in all those fun, family-friend festivities, then we’ve compiled all the major Canada Day events taking place throughout the Lower Mainland. This list will also be periodically updated with new events as they’re announced, so be sure to stay tuned as the summer heats up!

Canada Day Events in Metro Vancouver

Surrey Canada Day 2026

It’s that time of the year again– the City of Surrey is hosting another amazing Canada Day celebration in Cloverdale! This July, prepare yourself for nonstop excitement, energy, and entertainment as the night ends with a spectacular fireworks show that will dazzle the skies above. You can expect the celebration to be headlined by Josh Ross, the first male Canadian country artist in almost 30 years to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Like always, Surrey Canada Day will be completely free to attend and promises something for everybody to do. Whether you like thrilling amusement park rides, gorgeous fireworks, family-friendly zones, or live music across multiple stages, it’s a stacked day for all attendees. Not only that, but you’ll also find food trucks, a beer garden, community booths and roaming performers that will keep the energy going all day long.

📅 Date: July 1, 2026 (Canada Day) – from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

📍 Location: Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

🎟️More Information: Surrey Canada Day 2026

Burnaby StreetFest on Central

Burnaby’s official Canada Day street party returns with headliner MAGIC!, plus live music, food trucks, a family zone, and fireworks to close the night. There will also be festivities at Burnaby Village Museum from 11 am-4:30 pm and Edmonds Plaza and Park at 11 am – 2:30 pm, with family friendly activities.

📅 Date: July 1, 2026 (Canada Day) – from 6:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

📍 Location: Civic Square + Central Blvd & Park, Burnaby

🎟️ More Info: Canada Day in Burnaby

Canada Day in Port Coquitlam

Celebrate Canada Day in Port Coquitlam on July 1! This free community celebration will feature a full day of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food vendors, a beverage garden, market vendors and a grand finale fireworks display after dark.

Here’s the highlights you can look forward to:

Pancake Breakfast at Port Coquitlam Community Centre (8:30-11:30am)

Free Drop-in Sports at Port Coquitlam Community Centre (9:30-11:30am)

Fishing Derby at Lions Park (8-11am)

Celebration at Castle Park (1pm-dusk)

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations in Port Coquitlam

🎟️ More Info: Canada Day in Port Coquitlam

Canada Together 2026

2026 marks the 40th anniversary of Canada Together, which is historically the largest Canada Day celebration outside of Ottawa. Planned collaboratively with representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, this is a July 1st festival that you won’t want to miss, packed with community energy and good vibes to celebrate all the people who live in this country.

The day will be filled with free, family-friendly fun and feature live music across multiple stages, and a citizenship ceremony to welcome new Canadians. There will also be a CN Family Zone, an Expo 86 exhibit, an Indigenous Marketplace, and more as well as performers, exhibitors and food trucks.

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: Canada Place

🎟️ More Info: Canada Together 2026

Steveston Salmon Festival 2026

Returning for another year is the highly-anticipated Steveston Salmon Festival! This free annual celebration brings together the Steveston community for a day full of fun, food, and live performances.

The Steveston Salmon Festival pays homage to what helped build Steveston into what it is today: salmon. This community’s fishing heritage remains an important part of its citizens’ lives, and so Steveston loves to celebrate accordingly with “Canada’s biggest little birthday party” every year.

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: Steveston Village

🎟️ More Info: Steveston Salmon Festival

Canada Day on Granville Island 2026

Granville Island is bringing the heat this Canada Day, and it’s not just from the summer sunshine. On July 1st, the island transforms into a free, all-ages celebration packed with live music, dance, art, and some very Vancouver-style surprises. And this year, the party comes with a FIFA twist since the games are in town!

The festivities kick off bright and early with watch party gates opening at 8:00AM. There will be group A matches shown at 9:00AM, 1:00PM, and 5:00PM on the big screen. The Canada Day ceremony takes place in the Watch Party zone at 12:00PM to 12:50PM, hosted by Khelsilem Tl’aḵwasiḵ̓an Sxwchálten and Zara Durrani. You can expect welcome speeches by dignitaries, a giant cake cutting, as well as live music and artisan displays.

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: Canada Day on Granville Island

Canada Day In The Township Of Langley 2026

This July 1, join the Township of Langley in celebrating Canada Day at McLeod Athletic Park! As usual, you can expect family-friendly fun featuring live entertainment, attractions, games, activities, food trucks, and so much more. And new to this year is a fireworks show! Starting at 10:15pm, you’ll be able to watch the show and all the dazzling colours above.

Here are some other highlights you can look forward to this year:

Entertainment stage with live music

Kids Zone packed with a variety of exciting attractions, including bouncy castles. Please note Kids Zone is open 12 to 8pm

Family Fun Hub featuring facepainting, mini golf, and more!

Food and Beverage Zone

Local Artisan Zone

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: McLeod Athletic Park

🎟️ More Info: Canada Day in Langley 2026

White Rock – Canada Day By The Bay

Free, all-day waterfront festival with live music (Guess Who tribute!), kids’ stage, vendors, and ending with fireworks over the bay at 10:15 pm.

📅 Date: July 1, 2026 • 12 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

📍 Location: Memorial Park & West Beach, White Rock

🎟️ More Info: Canada Day by the Bay