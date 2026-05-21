Celebrate Canada Day in Port Coquitlam on July 1! This free community celebration will feature a full day of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food vendors, a beverage garden, market vendors and a grand finale fireworks display after dark.

Here’s the highlights you can look forward to:

Pancake Breakfast at Port Coquitlam Community Centre (8:30-11:30am)

(8:30-11:30am) Free Drop-in Sports at Port Coquitlam Community Centre (9:30-11:30am)

(9:30-11:30am) Fishing Derby at Lions Park (8-11am)

(8-11am) Celebration at Castle Park (1pm-dusk)

Live entertainment includes headliners April Wine & Owen Riegling. And be sure to head to Castle Park once the sun goes down as you’ll be able to watch a dazzling fireworks finale!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations in Port Coquitlam

🎟️ More Info: Canada Day in Port Coquitlam