Canada Day is fast approaching, and that means all of Metro Vancouver is preparing to celebrate the big day. If you’re planning on heading out to any of the festivities (or just leave the house in general), you should be prepared for some major traffic in areas that will be hosting celebrations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the events that will be impacting traffic in Metro Vancouver on Canada Day 2026.

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All The Events That Will Impact Traffic In Metro Vancouver On Canada Day 2026

Canada Day at The Shipyards

Canada Day at The Shipyards is a massive celebration taking place in North Vancouver, although there will be limited road closures south of Esplanade Lonsdale Avenue and Carrie Cates Court for safety.

From 6:00am to 10:00pm on July 1, Carrie Cates Court will also be closed from Lonsdale Avenue to Rogers Avenue. From 10:00pm on June 30 until 2:00am on July 2, the loading and passenger zone within this area will be removed. Victory Ship Way will similarly be operating as a one-way westbound street until mid-July due to the Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver.

StreetFest on Central in Burnaby

A number of road closures will be happening throughout Burnaby on Canada Day. Note that the following streets from 2:00pm on July 1 to 12:01am on July 2, traffic will not be permitted:

Patterson Ave: from Kingsway to Mayberry St.

Central Blvd: from Patterson Ave. to Willingdon Ave.

Central Blvd: from Willingdon Ave. to Mackay Ave. Bus access only from 3 pm to midnight

Olive Ave: from Kingsway to Central Blvd. Exception: access control will allow in residents of 4155 Central Blvd., 5883 Barker Ave., 5848/5885/5888 Olive Ave., as well as SPARC permit holders using the accessible drop off area

Wilson Ave: from 6088 Wilson Ave. to Central Blvd.

Beresford St: from Wilson Ave. to Patterson Ave.

Beresford St: from Willingdon Ave. to Wilson Ave., local traffic only

Canada Day in Port Coquitlam

Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day celebrations are coming with a hefty amount of road closures. Here’s the traffic/safety control measures to look out for if you’re in the area: