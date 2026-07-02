Best Beaches In & Around Vancouver For A Hot Day

Summer’s here in full-swing and the sun’s here to stay for the season. The forecast is looking pretty hot, so if you’re looking to cool off at a beach and enjoy the weather, we’ve compiled all the best beaches in and around Vancouver for those scorching days.

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Best Beaches In & Around Vancouver For Summer 2026

Third Beach



Sandy and tranquil, Third Beach is located at Ferguson Point in Stanley Park. It’s surrounded by trees that provide the perfect amount of shade for swimmers and tanners alike, making it a quiet destination. Whether you’re there for swimming or sunset-watching, it’s a lovely spot.

You can find concession, public washrooms, and lifeguards posted from late May to early September.

Spanish Banks Beach

Spanish Banks Beach is a super popular beach located along Northwest Marine Drive and west of Tolmie Street. With three distinct sections, it provides a family-friendly atmosphere for whatever beach activities you’re looking to do. Swim, play volleyball, build sandcastles— Spanish Banks is here for it all.

Spanish Banks East and West both have concession and public washrooms available, although West is the designated quiet beach. Amplified sound is not permitted there. Lifeguards are available at both beaches from late May to early September.

Spanish Banks Extension doesn’t have concession or public washrooms, but it does have a kiteboarding launch zone.

White Pine Beach at Sasamat Lake

White Pine Beach is found at Belcarra Regional Park’s Sasamat Lake. It’s known as one of the warmest lakes in Metro Vancouver, and is almost always at capacity on warm summer days. The sandy beaches offer fun for all ages. A small concession stand is set up near the beach during the summer months.

Wreck Beach

Wreck Beach is legendary for a pretty infamous reason. Located at the west end of University Boulevard on the University of British Columbia’s campus, this beach is clothing-optional. Beach-goers are welcome to enjoy the beautiful nature views, but they are asked to give others their privacy while visiting. Vendors often sell snacks and drinks on the beach, although it’s recommended to bring your own refreshments, too.

Centennial Beach

Centennial Beach offers spectacular views, especially during low tide. It’s part of Boundary Bay Regional Park, and located in Tsawwassen. The perfect destination for swimming, flying kites, and beachcombing for hidden treasures, it’s become a favourite spot for many families.

Kitsilano Beach

Kitsilano Beach (also know as “Kits”) is one of Vancouver’s most popular summer spots. It’s located on Cornwall Avenue at the north end of Yew Street, with the Seawall running alongside the beach. It’s got concession, public washrooms, tennis and basketball courts, and even a swimming raft. Lifeguards are posted from late May to early September.

White Rock Beaches

White Rock’s beaches are split into “East Beach” and “West Beach,” and both offer plenty of summertime fun. They’re separated by a rise in the shoreline that is affectionately called “the hump” by locals.

West Beach is home to White Rock’s famous pier, where you can usually see people jumping into the warm water below. East Beach is usually calmer and quieter, and is great for families who want to relax by the water.