Vancouver Opera’s blockbuster 2025-2026 season culminates in April and May with five performances of Giacomo Puccini’s beloved La Bohème at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. One of opera’s most cherished works, La Bohème’s passion, heartbreak, and soaring melodies will close the season on an unforgettable high note, both artistically and at the box office. As of today, La Bohème is the fastest selling show in VO history, on pace to sell out all five performances!

La Bohème

Set in the Latin Quarter of Paris, La Bohème follows a group of young artists struggling to survive, create, and fall in love. At its heart is the tender and tragic romance between the poet Rodolfo and the ailing seamstress Mimì, a simple story that has resonated since its 1896 premiere and directly inspired more recent works like the Broadway musical RENT.

From the playful camaraderie of bohemian life to the devastating beauty of its final act, Puccini’s score bursts with some of the most recognizable and emotionally resonant music ever written, conducted here by Vancouver Opera’s Music Director Emeritus, Maestro Jonathan Darlington, with an all-star cast steered by director Brenna Corner. A true and transcendent masterpiece, La Bohème’s deeply human story, sweeping arias, intimate duets, and vivid orchestration continues to captivate seasoned opera lovers, while arguably offering the best and most memorable experience for first-time attendees. Want to open someone’s heart to opera? La Bohème can convince the unsure, and convert even the staunchest detractors.

“This season has been an extraordinary journey for Vancouver Opera, and there could be no more fitting a finale than La Bohème,” said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. “Puccini’s music captures youthful love and loss with breathtaking immediacy and intimacy, and it remains one of the most powerful experiences in all of opera. We are especially thrilled to welcome back acclaimed Maestro Jonathan Darlington to lead this incredible work, and we know audiences will feel his passion for this music in the theatre.”

Tickets are on sale now for La Bohème and are selling fast. Subscriptions for the 2026-2027 season are also available. For more information and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 25 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Opera presents Puccini’s Cherished Masterpiece La Bohème