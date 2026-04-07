The popular West Fine Art Show returns with an exceptional group of 21 artists, creating a destination art show that offers breathtaking interpretations of our western Canadian life.

Paintings, Sculpture, Glasswork, Music and more will be available during this three day fine art show at the Glass House Estate Winery. A portion of all sales will be going to support Langley Meals on Wheels. Here’s a look at some of the artists you can meet at the event:

Brian Croft

Bryan Coombes

Joyce Trygg

Ken Nash

Lorn Curry

Sharon Ferreira

Emily Lozeron

Richard Brodeur

This free art show event is open to all and supports our local artists, and the amazing Langley Meals on Wheels.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 8 – 10, 2026

📍 Location: Glass House Estate Winery