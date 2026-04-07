Arts

The West Fine Art Show

West Fine Art Show

Photo by: Brian Croft

EVENT INFO

Location

Glass House Estate Winery

23449 O Ave

Start Date

May 8

End Date

May 10

Tickets

Free

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The popular West Fine Art Show returns with an exceptional group of 21 artists, creating a destination art show that offers breathtaking interpretations of our western Canadian life.

Paintings, Sculpture, Glasswork, Music and more will be available during this three day fine art show at the Glass House Estate Winery. A portion of all sales will be going to support Langley Meals on Wheels. Here’s a look at some of the artists you can meet at the event:

  • Brian Croft
  • Bryan Coombes
  • Joyce Trygg
  • Ken Nash
  • Lorn Curry
  • Sharon Ferreira
  • Emily Lozeron
  • Richard Brodeur

This free art show event is open to all and supports our local artists, and the amazing Langley Meals on Wheels.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 8 – 10, 2026

📍 Location: Glass House Estate Winery

🎟️ More Info: West Fine Art Show

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