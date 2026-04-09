Planted with intention and designed as a vibrant, living canvas, Lakeland Flowers invites you to experience colour in motion. Wander the rows as music drifts through the fields, pianos play in the open air, and artists bring new works to life around you. This is not simply something to see. These fields were created to be explored, photographed, and felt.

The season unfolds in a three-month cascade of blooms, beginning in April with the Abbotsford Tulip Festival. With 35 acres of tulips and wildflowers, it stands as Canada’s premier tulip festival and returns this year with another breathtaking display of scale, artistry, and colour.

Get ready to explore the food trucks, stroll the golden pathways, and discover giant klompen (traditional Dutch shoes), the schoenen winkel (Dutch shoe store), vintage bicycles, swings, canoes, and elevated viewing platforms.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 9 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Lakeland Flowers

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Abbotsford Tulip Festival at Lakeland Flowers