The Vancouver Hong Kong Fair– Canada’s largest celebration of Hong Konger culture– returns on Sunday, May 3, taking over The Shipyards in North Vancouver for its fifth year.

What began as a small community gathering has grown into a full-day cultural experience that brings together local and newcomer Hong Kongers, along with the broader community, to share in the creativity, energy, and everyday culture of Hong Kong.

Vancouver Hong Kong Fair 2026

This year, the Fair shifts its focus to the streets of Hong Kong. From housing and school uniforms to street food, neon lights, and the textures of daily life, the event brings these elements together across the site through installations, exhibitions, food, and programming.

Across the Fair, visitors can explore:

A curated HKer Cultural Market featuring local makers, small businesses, and community groups

Classic and modern Hong Kong food , from street snacks to contemporary favourites

Art exhibitions and cultural showcases inspired by everyday street life

Live performances from Hong Konger artists on the HKer Stage

Interactive experiences for all ages, including workshops and photobooths

The Fair is designed as a walk-through experience, where visitors move through different parts of Hong Kong life from architecture and housing to visual culture rooted in bakeries, herbal shops, and neighbourhood streets.

More than a market, the Vancouver Hong Kong Fair is a space to share culture. It’s a day shaped by memory, lived experience, and community that feels familiar to some, and offers new experiences for others.

Event Areas:

➤ HKer Cultural Market @ Commons

$3.50 admission (online booking + fees, timed entry; children under 3 free)

Due to capacity limits, advance tickets are strongly recommended. Walk-ins may require lining up and entry is not guaranteed.

➤ Cultural Create & Connect (Indoor) @ Pipe Shop

Free entry (13 themed exhibitions and interactive experiences)

➤ Cultural Create & Connect (Outdoor) @ Outer Commons

Free entry (8 creative interactive stations)

➤ Cultural Performances @ Upper Square

Free entry

➤ Outdoor Food Booths @ Lower Square to Spirit Trail

Free entry (12 food vendors featuring a range of Hong Kong flavours)

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 3, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Hong Kong Fair 2026