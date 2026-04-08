Discover an outdoor market with local vendors featuring artisan crafts, food, natural skincare products & more, plus Factory discounts at the Scentuals Spring Market!

Refresh, Renew & Shop Local

Celebrate the spring season at the Scentuals Spring Market! This May 9, Scentuals is opening u their space to bring together the best of the community for a day of discovery, local artistry and exclusive savings you won’t find anywhere else.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your skincare routine, find the perfect handcrafted gift, or simply enjoy some delicious local treats, this is the place to be.

You can look forward to 20% OFF Storewide so you can stock up on all your Scentuals favorites. Not only that, but you’ll also be able to take advantage of deals up to 70% OFF Factory Seconds. These are incredible deals on slightly imperfect packaging or overstock items—same great quality, fraction of the price!

Soak in the spring vibes, good weather, and amazing company with the Scentuals Spring Market. You won’t want to miss a spectacular day of deals and sunshine!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: Scentuals Factory Store

🎟️ More Info: Scentuals Spring Market at the Scentuals Factory Store