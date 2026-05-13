Statistics Canada have recently published their findings from their Q2 2025 life satisfaction survey, and the data reveals exactly who is the most satisfied in the country. The quarterly survey collects information on a wide variety of topics that range from health to time-use, detailing how Canadians’ outlooks on life varies.

While some provinces are definitely happier than others, some are far less satisfied with their lives. And before you take a guess: B.C. does not have the lowest life satisfaction.

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The Highest Life Satisfaction

“The Canadian Social Survey is a voluntary, cross-sectional, quarterly survey that collects information on a variety of social topics such as health, well-being, quality of life, confidence in institutions, activities, time-use, and emergency preparedness,” explains Statistics Canada. “The target population for this voluntary survey is all non-institutionalized persons 15 years of age and older, living off reserve in Canada’s 10 provinces.”

The survey works on a 0 to 10 scale basis, with a 10 meaning “very satisfied” and a 0 meaning “very dissatisfied.” Higher satisfaction answers (8 – 10) are all grouped together, as well as mid-range (6 – 7) and lower (0 – 5) answers.

According to the data, the province with the highest life satisfaction is Quebec. 57.3% of all respondents answered with a number from 8 through 10. Only 14.8% were reported as having a satisfaction rating of 0 through 5.

The Least Satisfied Province

No, B.C. is not the least satisfied province in Canada. That title actually goes to Alberta with 38.1% respondents answering that they have a high level of life satisfaction. On the other hand, 29.1% of respondents said that they have a low amount of life satisfaction.

B.C. had 44.8% of respondents say that they are highly satisfied with their lives, putting the province in seventh place.

Overall, life satisfaction, sense of meaning and purpose, and hopeful future outlooks on life are up all throughout Canada. They range from +2.9 to +5.7 points since the Q2 2024 survey.