The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning consumers to “not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute” a popular brand of candy sold across Canada, which is now under a recall. The next steps are being outlined for those who have purchased the recalled product.

RELATED:

Candy Recall in Canada

The recall is for FreezYums! brand Freeze Dried Candy – Sour Key Gummy, which were distributed across Canada. The CFIA notes that the candy is being recalled “due to pieces of metal.”

As a Class II recall, “There is a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems.” Consumers are being asked to not eat the product, as well as not sell, serve, or distribute it.

The product information can be found below:

FreezYums! brand Freeze Dried Candy – Sour Key Gummy (63g) UPC: 8 02962 38817 8 Codes: BB: 2026 NO 01 052025LOT1



For more information, visit the CFIA recall notice here.