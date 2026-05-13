Bone and Biscuit Co. Launches National “Paws for a Cause” Campaign Supporting Mental Health Initiatives

Mental Health Month in Canada is getting a furry boost this year thanks to a new campaign from the Bone & Biscuit Co. and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The Canadian pet retailer has officially launched “Paws for a Cause,” a nationwide fundraising campaign designed to spotlight the connection between pets and mental well-being while supporting mental health programs across the country.

Running throughout May, the campaign invites customers to donate in-store or online, with proceeds supporting initiatives led by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

The initiative was inspired by the growing conversation around how pets can positively impact emotional wellness, stress levels, and daily routines.

“Pets play a meaningful role in our everyday lives, offering companionship, routine, and emotional support,” said Chris Pollock, Manager of Brand Strategy & Marketing at the Bone & Biscuit Co., in a statement.

“With Paws for a Cause, we’re creating an opportunity for our communities to come together, give back, and recognize the important connection between pet ownership and mental wellness.”

The campaign will roll out across participating Bone & Biscuit Co. locations nationwide, including stores in Metro Vancouver and across BC.

In addition to donations, customers can also interact with featured partner brands including Smack Pet Food, ACANA, FirstMate Pet Foods, and Buddie Pet Therapy through in-store activations and educational touchpoints focused on mental health awareness.

CMHA says research continues to highlight the positive role pets can play in supporting mental wellness.

“They can help reduce stress and anxiety, encourage us to be more active, and even create moments of connection with others,” said Marion Cooper, President and Lead Executive Officer at CMHA National.

The campaign also arrives at a time when conversations around mental health support continue to grow across Canada, particularly as many Canadians face ongoing stress related to affordability, work-life balance, and social isolation.

Founded in 2008, the Bone & Biscuit Co. has grown into one of Canada’s largest independent pet retail chains, with more than 65 locations nationwide focused on pet wellness products, food, treats, and accessories.

Meanwhile, CMHA remains one of the country’s largest community mental health organizations, operating in more than 330 communities across Canada and the Yukon.

Paws for a Cause runs throughout May at participating Bone & Biscuit Co. locations across Canada.

More information about the campaign can be found on the official Bone & Biscuit Co. Paws for a Cause campaign page.