These Are The Biggest Days To Hit FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver

The FIFA World Cup is rolling into town, and one of the best places to celebrate the beautiful game is at FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver! This is a massive, 28-day celebration that invites locals and visitors alike to embrace the West Coast and enjoy a festival surrounded by Vancouver’s gorgeous views and community.

But let’s say you don’t have all the time in the world to celebrate the World Cup. Instead, you just want to hit the Festival on the biggest, most exciting days— the ones that are packed with the most action and most popular performers. If that sounds like you, then we’ve compiled all the biggest days you should check out the FIFA Fan Festival.

From watching live semi-final matches to jamming out to the music world’s stars, these are the days to go to get the most bang for your buck.

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know Before Going To FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver

The Biggest Days at FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver

June 12 – the First Team Canada Match

Team Canada is playing its opening match on Friday, June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina. While the match isn’t at BC Place, the FIFA Fan Festival’s watch parties will provide plenty of great views on the big screen.

If you’ve got a ticket for the premium experience, then you’ll also be able to check out Canadian pop legends Down with Webster on the Amphitheatre stage at around 4:30pm. Famous Players and The Funk Hunters will also be taking the stage on the same day. The Park Stage will be hosting artists Side One and Dear Rouge.

June 18 – Canada V Qatar

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The next Team Canada match day is on Thursday, June 18 against Qatar at BC Place. Team Canada is still on home soil, with the game being highly anticipated by many folks. The crowds are sure to be huge on this day as everyone sits at the edge of their seats.

Mariachi Tabasko and Chromeo will be playing on the Amphitheatre stage this day, as well. At the Park Stage, you can catch Uncle Strut and Barney Bentall & The Legendary Hearts.

June 24 – Canada V Switzerland

Canada is playing against Switzerland on Wednesday, June 24 at BC Place. This battle is going to be a major clash, so get ready to cheer on Team Canada this day.

Got a premium ticket? Catch Los Duendes and Bob Moses at the Amphitheatre stage. The Park Stage will feature artists Jake Vaadeland & The Sturgeon River Boys, Snacktime, and Sam Roberts Band.

July 9 – Quarter-Finals and Flo Rida

It’s not the semi-finals just yet, but the quarter-finals are also a super exciting time. Obviously, the fighting teams are yet to be determined, but those with premium tickets get to watch the legendary Flo Rida on the Amphitheatre stage, as well as Rêve.

Over at the Park Stage, it’s Nai, Habana Café, and Alex Cuba taking the spotlight.

July 12 – Finger Eleven and Mötley Crüe

No watch parties this day, so it’s more like a big concert on July 12. The Amphitheatre stage will have one of the rock world’s biggest name: Mötley Crüe! Canadian rock stars Finger Eleven and Toque will also be performing, so this is a great day to head to the Festival if you love rock music.

July 14 – Semi-Finals

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Tuesday, July 14 is the beginning of the semi-finals. Whether or not Team Canada is playing, this is guaranteed to be one of the biggest days of the FIFA Fan Festival. People will be cheering and partying all day, even though it’s a Tuesday.

The Blue Stones and The Glorious Sons will be on the Amphitheatre stage, with the Park Stage showcasing DJ Buddha, Delhi 2 Dublin, and Dwayne Gretzky.

July 15 – Semi-Finals

The final day of the semi-finals takes place on Wednesday, July 15. This is the one that decides who stays and who leaves, so expect big crowds and game day energy wherever you go in the Festival. It’s going to be a big celebration (depending on who you’re cheering on).

This day, you’ll be able to catch Wolf Parade, Feist, and TDM at the Amphitheatre stage. DJ Global, Jimi, and Faber Drive will be on the Park Stage.

July 18 – Bronze Final

The Bronze Final is here on Saturday, July 18. The crowd energy is going to be massive, filled with anticipation and excitement. This is definitely a must-go day if you’re free this weekend.

At the Amphitheatre stage, catch artists Lovely Dae, Tyson Venegas, Jesse Roper, and The Dead South. DJ Krista Mac, Absolute Losers, and Colin James will be performing at the Park Stage.

July 19 – Final

This is it. The FIFA World Cup Final. No matter which teams are playing against each other on Sunday, July 19, this day is guaranteed to be packed. It’s the end of a major summer celebration, so this is definitely when you want to be at the FIFA Fan Festival.

Kaytranada and Lou Phelps will be on the Amphitheatre Stage, with Average Citizens, Kevin Shiu, and Sultan + Shepard playing on the Park Stage.