A Caribbean Showcase is coming to Vancouver Harbour — the first i-Land Fest boat cruise happening on Canada Day.

Hop aboard the @burrardqueen for an unforgettable afternoon of the best in Caribbean music, high-energy vibes, and pure island culture. With @marxmanthedj (from Toronto) and Vancouver’s own @dj.damien.868 behind the decks, expect nothing but shellings all day. Plus, enjoy a Caribbean meal by Caribbean Table included with your ticket.

Traveling from Vancouver Island? You’re covered with a round-trip transportation add-on between the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal and the Burrard Queen boarding location in Vancouver.

Boarding is at 1:00pm, with sailing starting at 1:30pm sharp. The ship will return at 4:30pm.

Live performances will be announced — stay tuned.

This is the official kickoff to i-Land Fest. Limited capacity. Big vibes only.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: Burrard Queen