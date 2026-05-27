Granville Island is hosting watch parties for 94 matches that will be complemented with performances, rotating local food trucks, a craft beer garden and family play zones. There will be outdoor seating for a thousand people and admission is free.

Special opening, closing and Canada Day parties featuring additional activities and entertainment are also planned.

Dates & Times

The Granville Island watch party area will only be open on match days. Gates will open earlier as the tournament progresses to allow for additional activities.

June 11 to July 3: gates open one hour before matches begin

July 4 to 11: gates open two hours before matches begin

July 14 to 19: gates open three hours before matches begin

Visit www.granvilleisland.com/watchparty for daily schedules.

Special Events

Kick-Off Parties (June 11 & 12)

Granville Island is throwing not one, but two kick-off parties to celebrate each host country’s opening game: Mexico on June 11 and Canada and the U.S. on June 12. All-day programming includes high-energy, family friendly, globally inspired sets from local DJs Nina Mendoza, HUSH Party Music, Floetic, Icytouch, Datguyry and Des. There will also be on-site roving performers from Bloco Energia, children’s games activities and free facepainting. The day’s festivities will be hosted by The Improv Centre, Zara Durrani and the Squamish Nations’ Khelsilem. Gates open at 11 am on both days.

Canada Day (July 1)

Celebrate Canada Day while taking in three Group A matches. Gates open at 8 am, False Creek Ferries will be doing their annual Canada Day water ballet at 8:30 am and our Canada Day ceremony in the watch party area starts a 12 pm. Hosted by Khelsilem & Zara Durrani the day includes welcome speeches by dignitaries, O Canada performed by Granville Island busker Shawn Bullfields and a giant cake cutting. Island-wide programming includes live music, free Vancouver International Jazz Festival performances, live artisan displays, and merchant activities. For kids, there’s games and free facepainting, as well as a full day of activities at the Kids Market and Granville Island Water Park.

Visit www.granvilleisland.com/canada-day-2026 for more info about our Canada Day celebrations

Closing Parties (July 18 & 19)

Granville Island will be organizing two closing parties to celebrate the third-place match on July 18 and final match on July 19. Both parties will feature high-energy, family friendly sets from local DJs Nina Mendoza, Lil India, HUSH Party Music and special musical appearances from the Indian Summer Festival as well as roving circus acts by Soaring Stilt dance. Festivities will be hosted by The Improv Centre and Zara Durrani.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: https://www.granvilleisland.com/watchparty