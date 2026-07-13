An out-of-control wildfire in B.C.’s East Kootenay region has triggered an evacuation alert for 72 properties in the area. The Lussier River wildfire is now 115 hectares in size, with its cause being suspected as human in origin.

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Lussier River Wildfire Evacuation Alert in B.C.

On July 11, 2026 at 10:00pm, EmergencyInfoBC announced that the Regional District of East Kootenay issued an Evacuation Alert for the Premier Lake and Lussier River area due to the Lussier River Wildfire. Those in the impacted area “must be ready to leave on a short notice.”

Since the wildfire is defined as “out of control,” this means the fire is spreading or anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter, or control line. As of July 12, 2026, BC Wildfire Service reports that the fire behavior has “remained steady at rank 2 with pockets of rank 3.” No new growth has been recorded today, with overnight recoveries being forecasted as more favourable tonight.

Regardless, those in the Evacuation Alert area are advised to be prepared to leave. BC Wildfire Service recommends the following: