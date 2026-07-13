An out-of-control wildfire in B.C.’s East Kootenay region has triggered an evacuation alert for 72 properties in the area. The Lussier River wildfire is now 115 hectares in size, with its cause being suspected as human in origin.
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Lussier River Wildfire Evacuation Alert in B.C.
On July 11, 2026 at 10:00pm, EmergencyInfoBC announced that the Regional District of East Kootenay issued an Evacuation Alert for the Premier Lake and Lussier River area due to the Lussier River Wildfire. Those in the impacted area “must be ready to leave on a short notice.”
Since the wildfire is defined as “out of control,” this means the fire is spreading or anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter, or control line. As of July 12, 2026, BC Wildfire Service reports that the fire behavior has “remained steady at rank 2 with pockets of rank 3.” No new growth has been recorded today, with overnight recoveries being forecasted as more favourable tonight.
Regardless, those in the Evacuation Alert area are advised to be prepared to leave. BC Wildfire Service recommends the following:
- Ensure your vehicle has fuel. The tank should always be at least half-full.
- Move patio furniture, cushions and door mats indoors.
- Take down flammable curtains and window treatments.
- Connect garden hoses and fill large containers with water, such as pools, hot tubs and garbage cans. This can assist firefighters and help slow advancing flames.
- Ensure your house number is visible. This will help firefighters locate your home quickly.
- Disconnect automatic garage door openers so doors can be opened by hand if you lose power.
- Close all windows, vents, doors and other openings in the house with duct tape and/or precut pieces of plywood. Close and latch gates, but do not lock them.