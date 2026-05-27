Lee’s Donuts Just Launched a Run Club-Inspired Merch Collection in Vancouver

Vancouver’s run club obsession may have officially peaked and honestly, we are here for it.

Lee’s Donuts has launched Lee’s Run Club, a limited-edition merch collection inspired by the city’s love of run culture and the universal truth that every good run deserves a reward after.

That reward, naturally, is a donut. The Vancouver icon is putting a playful spin on the city’s fitness scene with a collection of tees, hats, and tote bags featuring fun, carb-loving messaging including the slogan “Powered by Carbs.” And yes, the irony of a donut shop launching run club merch is very much intentional.

“We wanted to have fun with it,” said Allan Bacani, owner of Lee’s Donuts. “Run clubs have become such a huge part of Vancouver culture and we kept seeing the same thing, people finishing runs and rewarding themselves with coffee and donuts. We thought, why not lean into it? At the end of the day, runners really are powered by carbs.”

The collection was designed in collaboration with Vancouver-based apparel brand Basico Branco, alongside the Lee’s Donuts team. The goal was to create something that felt distinctly Vancouver while blending run culture with Lee’s signature nostalgia and humour.

Limited edition and only available at Gastown

If you want to get your hands on the merch, you will have to move fast.

Lee’s says the collection is intentionally limited and will only be available at its Gastown location, with no online purchasing available.

The collection officially launches May 26, though customers can preview the items online beginning May 19.

Lee’s is also hosting community runs

The launch is more than just merch. Lee’s Donuts is teaming up with established Vancouver run clubs for a pair of community runs complete with swag, raffle prizes, and of course, donuts after the run.

Upcoming runs include:

May 28: A Very Good Run Club

A Very Good Run Club May 31: Saunter Run Club (TBC)

The brand also plans to tie activations into Global Running Day on June 3, with potential prizes and community involvement.

For Lee’s, the collection is simply another way to tap into the routines and rituals that already bring people together.

“Lee’s has always been part of people’s routines and traditions,” added Bacani. “This is just a fun new way to connect with community and be part of something people in Vancouver are already excited about.”

Whether you are training for your next race or just here for the post-run donut, Lee’s Run Club might be Vancouver’s most on-brand run club yet.

Lee’s Run Club launches May 26 exclusively at Lee’s Gastown. Limited quantities available while supplies last.