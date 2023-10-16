Out of Time – with The Myrtle Sisters
Come and see this fun family musical comedy theatre show.
Presented by The Roundhouse Community Centre
The Myrtle Sisters have just arrived from 1921 via a time machine! They were traveling about, collecting, learning and sharing historical songs and dance hits from the 20’s, 30s and 40s when something went wrong! Can the time machine be fixed?
Since they’ve never been this far in the future, the sisters decide to perform their numbers and collect their data. In an artistic exchange with the audience of the millennium they trade dance crazes such as the Charleston and the Shim-sham for ones from the current times.
In a story of independence and togetherness, the sisters learn that they don’t always have to agree, but that they are stronger when they support each other. Will the Myrtle Sister’s ever learn to get along? Can the audience help them harmonize once again and get back to 1919?
You can catch this all ages family theatre show on Saturday October 28th from 3pm – 4pm at the Roundhouse. Tickets are currently on sale for $12/person and you can purchase them online here.