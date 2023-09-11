604 Now
Fall at Taves Farm: Thrilling Mazes + Magical Pumpkin Patch

pumpkin patch

Need to satisfy your autumn fix? Get ready for some family friendly fall fun at the Taves Family Farm this September.

From challenging corn mazes and vibrant pumpkin patch to a variety of autumn activities, it’s the perfect spot to embrace the season.

Taves Family Farm Fall Festivities 2023

As the leaves begin to turn and a crispness fills the air, many of us are looking forward to all the fun fall activities.

And Taves Family Farm just outside Metro Vancouver has it all.  From their enchanting pumpkin patch to not one, not two, but three mazes to explore.

There is much to do at Taves Farm that it’s recommended to take a full day and plan ahead.

Corn Mazes

One of the highlights of Taves Family Farm’s fall lineup is its trio of thrilling corn mazes: Mystery Maze, Corn Quest Maze, and the kiddie maze.

These intricate labyrinths offer an adventure for all ages. Whether you’ve been navigating mazes for years or you’re trying it for the first time, you’ll undoubtedly find the challenge and excitement captivating.

Magical Pumpkin Patch & Fairy Tale Carriage

No visit to Taves Family Farm is complete without a trip to their magical pumpkin patch, which is set to open October 1.

The vibrant orange hues against the backdrop of the farm’s scenic landscape make for a fantastic photo opportunity. This includes a beautiful  fairy-tale carriage and enchanting hut made out of pumpkins.

 

Other attractions

  • Farmville: where the kids can enjoy jumping pillows, pedal karts, an outdoor animal viewing area, and a playground
  • Plum and Apple U-Pick
  • Country Store
  • Petting Barn
  • Tractor Trail
  • Zip Track Line
  • Slides
  • Cider tasting (19+)

Event Details

The Taves Family Farm in Abbotsford is open Monday to Sunday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. The fall events run from September 1 to October 31.

There are several different pricing options starting at $17.95, depending on which activities you would like to do.

Children 3 and under get in free. A selection of seasonal passes are available on the Taves Family Farm website. Buying tickets online is suggested, as gate prices are slightly higher.

Location

Taves Family Farm

333 Gladwin Rd
Abbotsford, BC V2T 5Y1 Canada + Google Map
Phone
604-853-3108
  • Start Date

    September 1 @ 9:30 am

  • End Date

    October 31 @ 5:30 pm

  • Tickets

    $17.95

