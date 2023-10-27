Vancouver Fall Food Festival
The Vancouver Fall Food Festival invites you on a self-guided culinary journey through the city’s top autumn-inspired dishes and drinks.
From October 13th to November 12th, explore 30+ of Metro Vancouver’s best restaurants, cafes, and eateries, showcasing limited-time festival dishes alongside and signature favourites throughout the festival period.
View this post on Instagram
Vendors include: BETA5, Archer, Banh Mi Tres Bon, Boketto Tea Bar, Boba Run, Fife Bakery, Ki Cafe, The Lunch Lady, Tatchan Noodle, PAUL Bakery, Passione Gelato, Little Karp, and more!
For the whole lineup of vendors and treats, check out: https://nomsmagazine.com/vancouver-fall-food-festival/
This is your excuse to try a new spot, catch up with a friend, go on a date, or go on your own food crawl, all while supporting local businesses in this cozy autumn event.
NOTE: Offerings are available at participating vendor’s specific venues and during their regular operating hours.