This Halloween, Burnaby Village Museum will undergo a spooky transformation, blurring the boundaries between stories and reality.

Tales that have long delighted generations will now come to life, some with a chilling twist.

Explore Burnaby Village Museum this autumn, where stories leap from the pages of books into captivating displays across their 10-acre outdoor site.

The open-air venue invites you to take a self-guided tour and uncover the hidden stories.

Guests can immerse themselves in the Chinese legend of “The Monkey King,” the German fairy tale of “Snow White,” Indigenous narratives like “How Raven Stole the Moon,” and many more.

These stories transcend written words, showcasing their rich traditions and gripping plots.

In addition, the Vancouver Circus School delivers spectacular live performances throughout the space. You can also dance the night away at the bandstand dance parties.

Don your costumes and embrace the Halloween spirit at Burnaby Village Museum’s Haunted Village—an eerie adventure awaits.

Event Details

The Haunted Village at the Burnaby Village Museum will be open on October 19-22, and 26-29 from 5 – 9 pm.

General admission for those 12 and up is $10, and for children 2-12, the cost is $5. Tickets available online, by phone or in person.

Please also note that the carousel will not be in operational during the event.

