There are tons of movies and TV shows that are filming around Vancouver this July, making this the prime time to go celebrity spotting!

If you’re in town for the FIFA World Cup, or if you’re just a local film enthusiast, this is your prime opportunity to see you can spot the sets and actors from your favourite series.

RELATED: 35 Scenic Hikes + Nature Walks To Tackle In Metro Vancouver This Summer

Here’s a look at everything being filmed in Vancouver this July.

All The Movies And Shows Filming In Metro Vancouver This July

The Last of Us – Season 3

The Last of Us is back again with a third season. The hit series has previously filmed its first and second seasons in Metro Vancouver; you might have seen the apocalyptic sets around the city before in parks, and even on the UBC campus.

The series features star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Filming started on March 2 and will last through November 27.

Life is Strange

Life is Strange is a brand-new Amazon Prime series based off the hit video game Life is Strange. It follows the story of a photography student who learns she can rewind time in order to save her childhood best friend, Chloe.

The series will start filming on June 29 and is expected to wrap up on October 16.

Yellowjackets – Season 4

Yellowjackets is now filming its fourth season. The series follows a group of teenage soccer players who are working to survive in the wilderness after a plane crash. You may have seen the show being filmed at some iconic Vancouver locations like David Lam Park and the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

Filming started back on February 25 and will continue through July 30.

Other Series and Films