31 Fun + Freaky Halloween Events You Should Add To Your Bucket List

Fall is here! Leaves are changing colours, and it’s time to get cozy in your autumn sweaters. And best of all, this means that Halloween in Vancouver is just around the corner!

From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to spooky haunted houses or fright nights – here are the top things to do and see in Metro Vancouver this fall.

RELATED: 5 Enchanting + Horrifying Corn Mazes In Vancouver To Get Lost In

Halloween Events in Metro Vancouver

Fright Nights at Playland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)



Greater Vancouver’s favorite amusement park is back with another exhilarating evening filled with frights and screams.

The 2023 lineup includes 8 returning haunted houses as well as a brand-new bone chilling experience in The Void. Of course, there are the diverse array of rides and roaming monsters that add to the atmosphere.

Address: Playland at the PNE, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Dates & Times: October 6 – 31

Cost: $30 – $ 118. It is recommended to buy tickets online and save $5 off the price.

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CougarCreekHoH (@cougarcreekhouseofhorrors)

Mark your calendars, Halloween enthusiasts: September 29th marks the return of the haunted houses at Cougar Creek. Old favorites like Echoes of Abbath, New Year’s Evil and Zycho Zerkus return to scare visitors stiff.

An all-new experience has been added in Sinneraria, a blindfolded blackout maze – try to escape with only a single rope as a guide.

Address: 12530 72 Ave, Surrey

Dates & Times: September 29 – November 4, from 7pm to 10pm. Special hours on October 20, 21, 27, and 28, where they are open from 6pm to 11pm.

Cost: Tickets range from $29.99 to $49.99. If you’re planning to go, make sure to get your tickets early as day of tickets are often sold out.

Anmore Manor Haunted House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frost (@saifrosted)



Don’t be a scaredy cat – brave the award-winning haunted house at Anmore Manor! Get ready to be terrified as the fully immersive scares promise to be bigger and better than ever.

Address: 1151 Robin Way, Anmore

Dates & Times: October 21 – 31, 7pm to 10:30pm

Cost: Admission by cash donation

Bear Creek Park Pumpkin Train

This family-friendly event promises thrills and chills for all ages, along with the opportunity to pick out your very own pumpkin.

Those seeking a whimsical adventure can take the Daytime Pumpkin Train for a scenic and enchanting ride. Those seeking a scare can take the Night-time Train through the Haunted Forest.

Address: Bear Creek Park, 13750 88 Ave, Surrey

Dates & Times: Daytime Pumpkin Train runs from October 7 – 31, 10am to 4:30pm. Haunted Forest Train runs from October 13 – 31, 6:30pm to 10pm

Cost: Daytime Pumpkin Train tickets are $11.50 per person (with children under the age of 2 riding for free). Haunted Forest Train tickets are priced at $17.50.

Pumpkins After Dark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby (@pumpkinsafterdarkburnaby)



Take in over 10,000+ beautifully hand made pumpkins at this Burnaby walkthrough event. Drink in the thousands of amazing hand carved pumpkins with designs, sounds, music and special effects.

There’s also live pumpkin carving and plenty of opportunities for memorable photos.

Address: Swangard Stadium, 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby

Dates & Times: October 6 – 31, Thursday to Sunday. Opening times vary depending on dates so check tickets for starting times. The venue closes at 10:30pm each night.

Cost: Tickets start at $18.95 for ages 17 and up, and $15.95 for youth ages 4 to 16. Children 3 and under get in free.

Stanley Park Ghost Train

Ride a spooky train through Stanley Park! Each year has its own specific Halloween theme. 2022’s version was cancelled due to mechanic failures, but there is hope that the train will return this year.

Address, Dates, Times, Cost: TBA

Burnaby Village Museum

Burnaby Village Musuem has always put on a spectacular show for Halloween. Each year, the museum transforms its 10 acre venue into a new magical world.

Prior years hosted the popular Eerie Illusions exhibit, which enthralled visitors with state of the art lighting, projections, soundscapes and special effects. Keep your eyes peeled for news of this years event.

Address: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Dates, Times, Cost: TBA

Canyon Frights at Capilano Suspension Bride Park

Bring the whole family to Vancouver’s beloved suspension bridge for festive fun. Kids of all ages will love the Halloween themed games and the Canyon Frights Scavenger Hunt.

If that wasn’t enough, the majestic birds of Raptors Ridge will be at the park from 10 am to 5:30 pm on weekends.

Address: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Dates & Times: October 13 – 31, 10am to 8pm

Cost: $20.95 to $66.95

Harvest Days at VanDusen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VanDusen Botanical Garden (@vandusengarden)



VanDusen Botanical Garden is presenting Harvest Days, a family-friendly celebration of the gorgeous fall season and autumn’s bounty.

Their beautiful veggie garden and maze area will be dressed for the fall with fun photo areas, entertainment, tasty treats and more.

Address: 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

Dates & Times: TBA, but usually open on Weekends through October

Cost: TBA

Central Spark

Burnaby’s Central Park will be hosting a brand new Halloween event this year, featuring a spooky maze, entertainment, games, art, a photo booth and food trucks. To end off the night, there will also be a magnificent fireworks display. Guests are encourage to wear costumes and join in for the fun festivities.

Address: Central Park on Patterson Avenue (from Kingsway to Central Boulevard) and Central Park (corner of Kingsway and Patterson Ave).

Dates & Times: October 27 from 6:30 – 8:30pm

Cost: Free admission

Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes

Maan Farms Corn Mazes

Canada’s Scariest Corn Maze promises a return more terrifying than ever, with all new haunts to petrify every bone in your body.

In addition to the classic Slaughterhouse corn maze, Maan Farms have 3 other horrifyingly interactive haunts in The Way Down, Homestead, and Midway. These will be nightmares you won’t forget soon.

Address: 790 McKenzie Rd, Abbotford

Dates & Times: September 29 – October 31, from 7pm to 11:30pm

Cost: $50 – $140

Laity Pumpkin Patch and Corn Mazes – North

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Marie Higgins (@crystalhiggins_rd)

The Laity Pumpkin Patch has two separate corn mazes at locations across the street from each other. The 1-acre north corn maze is ideal for children 6 and under, and their young at heart parents!

Families can then venture over to the pumpkin patch, obstacle course, gold panning and hay wagon rides.

Address: 21145 128th Avenue, Maple Ridge

Dates & Times: September 30 – October 31, open daily from various times

Cost: $10.00 on weekdays and $13.00 on weekends and holidays. Kids two and under are free. Note that paying online will give priority access to the parking lot.

Laity Pumpkin Patch and Corn Mazes – South

The South Location is recommended for both older kids and adults. Especially since the larger, 2-acre corn maze poses more of a challenge!

Other exciting attractions include an hourly pumpkin cannon, a glow in the dark pumpkin garden (with singing pumpkins), and plenty of cuddly farm animals.

Address: 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge

Dates & Times: September 29 – October 30, open daily from various times

Cost: $10.00 on weekdays and $13.00 on weekends and holidays. Kids two and under are free. Note that paying online will give priority access to the parking lot.

Taves Family Farm Pumpkin Patch + Corn Mazes

From challenging corn mazes and a vibrant pumpkin patch to a variety of autumn activities, Taves Family Farm is the perfect spot to embrace the season.

There farm has 3 thrilling Corn Mazes to get lost in: Mystery Maze, Corn Quest Maze, and the kiddie maze. After the mazes, the bright orange hues of the magical pumpkin patch make for a fantastic photo opportunity.

Address: 333 Gladwin Rd, Abbotsford

Dates & Times: September 1 – October 31, from 9:30am to 5:30pm

Cost: Varies, starting at $17.95. Children 3 and under get in free. Buying tickets online is suggested, as gate prices are slightly higher.

Langley Eagle Acre Pumpkin Patch

Stretching across acres of rolling fields and lush greenery, Langley Eagle Acres Farm is the perfect family friendly spot for fall festivities.

The magnificent pumpkin patch has 25 different varieties on display. While there, enjoy a relaxing hayride through the patch, and then meet the over 200 diverse farm animals.

Address: 8796 240 St, Langley

Dates & Times: October 1 – 31, 10pm to 5pm on Weekends, 2:30pm to 5pm on Weekdays

Cost: $16 for seniors and children 2 years and older, and $18 for adults. Children under 2 years of age get in free. Online tickets come with a $1 discount on all types of tickets.

Richmond Country Farms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richmond Country Farms (@richcountryfarms)



A crisp autumn day at Richmond Country Farms is a great family outing. Hop on a tractor or miniature train and visit their amazing pumpkin patch.

Then stop in at the farm market for fresh local produce, including the new crop of BC Spartan apples.

Address: 12900 Steveston Hwy,Richmond, B.C.

Dates & Times: Pumpkin patch opens September 30, 9am to 4pm on Weekdays, 10am to 4:30pm on Weekends.

Cost: $15 on Weekdays, and $18 on Weekends. Pumpkins are $6 each.

Harrison Pumpkin Festival

Follow the seasonal farm trail to Agassiz, where you can harvest your own pumpkins at the Harrison Pumpkin Festival — home of the “all-you-can-carry” pumpkin patch!

You’ll find an amazing 22 different types of pumpkins, including varieties in stunning shades of white, sage green, yellow and even bi-coloured ones. With the addition of these pumpkins, your fall photos and carving activities will be picture perfect.

Address: Harrison Pumpkin Festival, 5039 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz, BC

Dates & Times: September 29 – October 29, Thursday to Sunday. Open Thursday and Friday from 11am – 5pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10am – 5pm

Cost: $15 per person, ages 2 and under visit free

Art’s Nursery Outdoor Scarecrow Stroll and Pumpkin Patch

This pumpkin patch has the unique and whimsical addition of the Scarecrow Stroll. Visitors of all ages and interests can get lost in the delightful scarecrow wonderland, dazzling pop up pumpkin patches, or exciting scavenger hunt.

Be sure to take home a Scarecrow Kit and build your own scarecrow masterpiece.

Address: 8940 192 Street, Surrey, BC

Dates & Times: September 23 – October 31

Cost: Free admission, all proceeds go to charity. Scarecrow Kits are $14.95 and up.

Walking Tours & Activities

Grave Tales Historic Walking Tour

Don’t miss your chance to hear about tales of love, mystery, burials, and hair-raising amputations during Fort Langley National Historic Site’s annual Grave Tales.

There is a 2-hour youth option of the tour offered in addition to the 2-hour and 3-hour adult editions.

Address: 23433 Mavis Ave, Langley Township

Dates & Times: October 13 – 29, 6pm to 12am

Cost: $24.58 to $44.97. Advance tickets only.

Lost Souls of Gastown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmond T Cheng (@the_real_etc)

The Lost Souls of Gastown haunted walking tour returns. Lamplight tour-goers will get spooked by the eerie tales of Vancouver’s early history while venturing through the cobblestone streets.

Expect a shocking finale in this tale of murders, fires and smallpox.

Address: Buro Coffee, 356 Water Street, Vancouver

Dates & Times: September 20 – October 31

Cost: $29 – $32

Vancouver Haunted Trolley Tours

This 2.5 hour trolley tour stops at some of Vancouver’s spookier landmarks to tell spooky ghost stories. The event did not take place in 2022, but there is hope it might return for 2023.

Address, Dates, Times, Cost: TBA

The Monster Dash

Brave and daring souls are invited to join Burnaby’s first ever Halloween themed race. The Monster Dash is a 5 km race made for anyone, experienced runner or not. Costumes are highly encouraged.

Address: TBA

Dates and Times: October 29, Times TBA

Cost: TBA

Parade of Lost Souls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyce to the World 😃🌎 (@joyceylon.tea)

Join the exciting Parade of Lost Souls where anything can happen and imaginations run wild! Clever out the secret parade route and then bring your own shrine or installation to join in with the performers.

After, enjoy an colourful party at Wise Hall complete with live music and performances.

Address: Britannia Community Centre, 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver. Wise Hall is at 1882 Adanac Street in Vancouver.

Dates & Times: October 28, Hourly parades at 6:30pm, 7:30pm and 8:30 pm. After party runs 10pm to 1am.

Cost: Free or by donation. After party is $35, and for 19+ only.

Burnaby Zombie Walk

Dress up as the undead and stumble through the streets looking for brains. Past routes started at Patterson Skytrain and finished at Swangard Stadium.

There are prizes for best costumes, so get your best zombie on!

Address, Dates, Times, Cost: TBA

Spooktacular Halloween Market

Hang out with Mario and Luigi at this fun and creative Spooktacular Halloween Market. The market spans 2 buildings and consists of 90+ vendors.

Kids will love the free and fun activities, and the costumed characters.

Address: 6050 & 6060 176th Street, Cloverdale

Dates & Times: October 21, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Admission by donation to Surrey Hospitals Foundation

Witchilano SUP Paddle

Calling all witches and warlocks! Vancouver’s third Annual Witchilano SUP Paddle is returning to Kitsilano Beach for another fun year.

Organizers request that all paddlers come dressed in witch attire and mainly in black to create a spooky atmosphere. While all paddle levels are welcome, this event is not suitable for first-time paddlers. Please note that all participants should have their personal flotation device and SUP leash.

Address:Kitsilano Beach

Dates & Times: October 6 at 11 am

Cost: Free or by donation.

All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market

Get into the Halloween spirit early at this market with over 60 vendors displaying their wares. Anything and everything that will make your house more spooky, gothic, geeky, mysterious or unusual will be available.

Address: Sapperton Hall, 318 Keary St, New Westminster, BC

Dates & Times: October 14 from 11am – 5pm and October 15, 2023 from 11am – 4pm

Cost: $2, Kids 12 and under are free.

Other Halloween Fun

Black Lagoon Halloween Pop-up Bar

This unique house of horrors interactive experience will take over the Butcher and Bullock bar in Vancouver.

Goth and cult horror enthusiasts are in for a treat – and a delicious cocktail. The Screaming Banshee, Hexes for your Exes, and Close Casket are just some of the creative and tasty cocktails on the menu.

Address: Butcher and Bullock, 911 W Pender St, Vancouver

Dates & Times: October 2 – 31, 11:30am – 3am (Monday to Friday), 3pm – 3 am (Saturday)

Cost: Free Admission. Cocktail prices vary.

HowlOverCanada at FlyOver Canada

Dive into a 30 minute, fully immersive flyover ride, as Biker Mama the witch and her spooky sidekicks take you coast to coast across Canada, Halloween style.

The pre-show is Halloween themed and costumes are welcome at this spellbinding adventure.

Address: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Dates & Times: September 28 – October 31, 10am to 9pm

Cost: $25 for Adults, $15 for age 15 and under.

Vancouver Police Museum

Those obsessed with true crime can attend the tours inside the Vancouver Police Museum. Everything in the tour pertains to real cases and evidence, as well as infamous murders from around the area.

Address: Vancouver Police Museum & Archives, 240 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Dates & Times: September 19 – October 31, Thursday – Saturday (11am – 5pm), Sunday (12pm – 5pm)

Cost: $10 – $13.50

Halloween at the Cannery

Ghostly sea creatures and mysterious tentacles play with the imagination at this annual event. Embrace your creative side with games, crafts, activities, and a deep dive into the lore of the seas!

Address: 12138 Fourth Avenue, Steveston Village, Richmond

Dates & Times: October 2 – 31

Cost: Free (0-17), Adults ($11.90), Seniors ($10.20)

Spooktacular Halloween at the Britannia Mine Museum

Explore the Cabinet of Curiosities for family-friendly chills and thrills this Halloween at the Britannia Mine Museum.

Visitors can join a “Monster Tracker” for an underground quest to find an escaped creature, testing your bravery and curiosity as you unravel mysteries. Then, enter the “Terror Lab” to encounter real sea creature specimens, challenging your understanding of the natural world and leaving you in awe of oceanic mysteries.

Address: 12138 Fourth Avenue, Steveston Village, Richmond

Dates & Times: October 14 & 15, 21 & 22, 28 & 29 from 10am to 3pm

Cost: $20 (3-12yrs old), $25 (13+)

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.