This October, Greater Vancouver’s favorite amusement park returns with the Playland Fright Nights 2023 lineup, that promises to be even more frightening than ever before.

Are you prepared for an exhilarating evening filled with frights and screams? Be sure to summon your courage for the horrors awaiting you.

Playland Fright Nights 2023

The Void – New for 2023

For 2023, Playland is introducing a brand new terrifying experience, The Void.

The story goes that concealed deep within the woods are the eerie Howling Caves. Despite being surrounded by well-worn trails, most adventurers avoid the area due to chilling tales of the horrors hidden within.

When locals start disappearing, it is up to you and your friends to enter the caves and rescue them. Will you be able to survive the horrendous beings within or become another victim lost.

Haunted Houses

Returning for another year, are the popular bone chilling haunted houses. They offer a spine-tingling experience, immersing visitors in a world of eerie mazes and chilling encounters.

Opening Scaremonies – Each night at 6pm, hosts Venom and Coco introduce the creepy cast of Fright Nights.

The Bloodshed – keep running or you'll become the next meal of a family of mutated monsters.

Carn-Evil and the Caravan of Curiosities – The circus returns to remind visitors just why clowns are so creepy.

The Darkness – tells the dark tale of a town who dared bargain with the Angel of Death.

Fear – Are spiders, dentists, or rabid animals something that you are deathly afraid of?

Haunted Mansion – The Van Horn family invites you to their lovely home, where the boundary between the living and the dead is terrifyingly thin.

Keepers Doll Factory – Cloaked men are looking for sacrificial victims – make sure you don't get caught!

Cloaked men are looking for sacrificial victims – make sure you don’t get caught! Materia Medica – Evade the sub-humanoid bugs lurking inside the deep dark mountains.

Other Attractions

Playland Fright Night also boasts a diverse array of rides that complement its spine-chilling haunted attractions. This includes Playland favorites like AtmosFear and the Hellevator.

To top it all off, the park will also have spine chilling décor, roaming monsters and live performances roaming all throughout the site.

Event Details

Fright Nights 2023 runs from October 6 to 31 at PNE Playland. Admission provides access to all 8 Haunted Houses, 15+ rides, and “Opening Scaremonies”.

Hours are:

6pm – 11pm: Oct 6-8 + 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, 30, 31

6pm – 12am: Oct 13-14, 19-21, 26-28

General admission varies depending on date:

Oct 6-8: $30 online, $35 day of/onsite

Oct 13-15: $47 online, $52 day of/onsite

Oct 18-31: $57 online, $62 day of/onsite

Early Entry add on: $20 online, in advance only

A Rapid Pass ($103 to $118) includes general admission, 1 priority access to each haunted house, and 5 rides (Atmosfear, Beast, Breakdance, Sea-To-Sky Swinger and Skybender).