Nearly 40,000 Honda Vehicles Have Just Been Recalled In Canada

Transport Canada has issued a recall for a certain model of Honda vehicles due to software issues that can lead to a risk of injury. Owners are currently being advised on the next steps of the recall process.

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Honda Recall in Canada

The recall concerns Honda Odyssey models, affecting 37,910 units across the country. The recall was initially published on April 9, although it was updated a few weeks later on the 24th.

According to Transport Canada, “on certain vehicles, under certain conditions, a software problem could cause the side airbag(s) and side curtain airbag(s) to inflate unexpectedly.” Airbags that deploy without a crash could create a risk of injury.

Those with affected units will be contacted by Honda by mail. You will be advised to take your vehicle to a dealership to reprogram or replace the supplemental restraint system (SRS) electronic control unit (ECU), as necessary.

The affected units include model years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

If you have any further inquiries, you can contact Honda via phone at 1-888-946-6329. You can also visit Honda’s website to see if this recall applies to your vehicle.