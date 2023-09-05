Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors 2023
Get ready for a spine-tingling experience as Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors makes its eerie comeback this fall.
With thrilling new haunts in store, Surrey’s best Haunted House promises a hair-raising adventure like never before.
Mark your calendars, Halloween enthusiasts: September 29th marks the return of the horrors of Cougar Creek. Apart from their regular offerings, this year welcomes a new frightening attraction called “Sinneraria,” featuring a blindfolded blackout maze.
Guests will need to lead themselves through a haunted maze with a single rope as their only guide. However, beware of what lurks in the dark, as it may reach out and catch you!
Haunted House Adventures
There are plenty of other thrills at the House of Horrors, including three bone chilling haunted houses.
- Echoes of Abbath: Battle against the undead forces of the underworld while the beats of haunting drums announce the arrival of the Dark One Abbath.
- New Year’s Evil: Ever wanted to be in a slasher film? Watch out for the killer as a huge snowstorm traps guests inside a remote hotel on New Year’s Eve. As the night goes on, the bodies begin to fall!
- Zycho Zerkus: The third haunt features a carnival where evil clowns have taken over. Try to survive until morning – but be on your guard as the killer might be a fellow guest!
Other Attractions
- An Xmas themed escape room where you must find your way out of a burning building
- Whisper Nights on November 3rd and 4th
- Horrors Jr: for kids 12 and under (tickets are $16.99)
- a haunted photobooth
- a coffin ride
- arcade games
Remember to bring your friends for support, because you’ll be scared stiff this year at Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.
The event starts on September 29th and closes on November 4. They will be open daily from 7pm to 10 pm. With longer hours on October 20, 21, 27, and 28, where they are open from 6pm to 11pm.
Tickets range from $29.99 to $49.99. If you’re planning to go, make sure to get your tickets early as day of tickets are often sold out.